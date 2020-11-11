E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Why Suffolk’s ‘prosperous’ image isn’t all that it seems

PUBLISHED: 16:15 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 11 November 2020

Stephen Singleton, chief executive of the Suffolk Community Foundation. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stephen Singleton, chief executive of the Suffolk Community Foundation. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is viewed by many as being relatively prosperous, but the Hidden Needs report reveals that image masks deprivation in communities. And now there is a call for the county to work together to tackle it.

Michael Attwood. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONMichael Attwood. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Even in some of what appear to be the most idyllic rural villages there can be serious hardship with people suffering from poverty – or facing isolation from what most see as basic services.

Stephen Singleton, chief executive of the Suffolk Community Foundation, which commissioned the report, said: “Suffolk is by no means among the most deprived counties in England. But it is also not among the most advantaged.

“What the long view shows us is that Suffolk includes some of the most deprived neighbourhoods in England and that, for most of these neighbourhoods, they’ve been experiencing long term problems and things don’t seem to be getting better.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s shocking that three quarters of the neighbourhoods which were identified as being among the most deprived 10% in England in 2007 were still in the most deprived group 12 years later.

“The other thing that the long view shows us is that, over the last 12 years, Suffolk has been slowly slipping down the ranking – relative deprivation has gradually been increasing.

“In most case, this doesn’t mean that whole neighbourhoods have suddenly become deprived. What it means is that there are more households in neighbourhoods – even in generally affluent neighbourhoods – who have become a bit more worse off.

“The long-term view has enabled us to better identify the persistent drivers of deprivation in Suffolk which are highlighted in the report.”

MORE: What the report shows us about Suffolk



Head of public sector partnerships at the SCF, Michael Attwood, said the information would enable it to target its work towards those who really needed it: “We will try to use the report in a similar way as before. We will use it to help inform our grant making activity and the insights will enable this to be done in a targeted and strategic way.

“We will also be able to use the findings to inform our work with local philanthropists who may wish to contribute to tackling a particular issue.

“Additionally, we will use the report with our partners across the public sector where we can help to not only inform their activity but use the findings to help build new strategic relationships and further grant programmes.” Much of the work on the report was carried out by the University of Suffolk.

Professor Emma Bond, Director of Research, said: “The Hidden Needs Report was a vitally important piece of research when we first became the University of Suffolk so we are very pleased that our work with the Suffolk Community Foundation has continued.

“It is an excellent example of how our research positively impacts on evidence based policy-making. This third report highlights existing inequalities in our county and stresses the need to work together to overcome these challenges.

“This report, compiled by a team including my colleague Cristian Dogaru, provides a robust evidence base which we know will be a vital catalyst in addressing particular economic and social issues and prioritising the hidden needs that exist within Suffolk.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Lowestoft showcased in new Burberry advert

One of the four dancers on the promenade at Lowestoft seafront filming the closing scenes for the new Burberry advert. Pictures: Screen Suffolk

Travel firms’ failure to issue holiday refunds is ‘like theft’, says airline boss

Jet2 boss Steve Heapy, who says delays in making payouts during the coronavirus pandemic has given a very bad impression of the travel industry Picture: JET2/PA WIRE

‘I lost focus... but now I’m back in contention’ – Ndaba has his sights set on league debut

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba challenges at Crawley Town. Picture: Pagepix Ltd