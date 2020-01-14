E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Calls for funds to help those struggling through cold winter

PUBLISHED: 06:18 15 January 2020

The Surviving Winter appeal has got off to its best start ever - with £65,000 raised already Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Calls have been made for the county to support those in need this winter as Suffolk continues to endure its two coldest months.

Tim Holder and Christine, who receives help thanks to the Surviving Winter Appeal Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONTim Holder and Christine, who receives help thanks to the Surviving Winter Appeal Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The Surviving Winter and Winter Crisis appeals, which help the vulnerable and less fortunate members of society, encourage those who do not require government Winter Fuel Payments to donate the money to others in need.

So far this year, the appeals have raised more than £80,000 - with £60,000 going to heat the homes of more than 400 older people in the county. The further £20,000 has gone to help younger individuals and families.

But according to the Suffolk Community Foundation, more help is desperately needed to reach its £130,000 funding goal with January and February averaging the coldest months of the year.

This year, the Suffolk Community Foundation has also launched the Winter Crisis Appeal to help younger generations who struggle to pay for energy bills.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, said: "The fund-raising total is really impressive and we are so grateful to Suffolk people for stepping up thus far, but in reality we have all but spent every penny we have raised and we have the two coldest months still to come.

"For any vulnerable person of any age, the winter months are always the hardest.

"Every penny raised stays in Suffolk and is quickly distributed to a vulnerable person, but we estimate needing at least another £50,000 if we are to be able to continue meeting the need."

The yearly scheme, which has raised more than £615,000 for people across the county, also works with The Rural Coffee Caravan and Meet Up Mondays to help combat loneliness in the retirement community.

For recipients like Maureen, who did not wish to give her surname, the Surviving Winter Appeal provides her and her partner life-saving support.

She said: "The Surviving Winter grant is a great help - quite simply it means we can get through winter."

Another resident who receives the support, Jill, added: "Finding it difficult to walk about in and outdoors, this helps me stop worrying about keeping the house warm - especially as I'm now on my own after my husband recently passed away.

"I would like to thank you for all of your help."

Donations can be made at on the foundation's website, or on 01473 602602.

