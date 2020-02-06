Charities receive share of £150,000 youth intervention fund

Young people were asked about the issues that affect them most

Thirteen charities have been awarded a share of a £150,000 fund to help them empower young people.

Tim Passmore and the grants' recipients

The fund has come as the result of a collaboration between the Suffolk Community Foundation and Suffolk police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore.

In total, 75 young people from across Suffolk were asked about issues they face with a number of organisations including the University of Suffolk and The Diocese joining the consultation.

Inclusion in decision making, knowledge and accessibility to services and development of safe, supportive social spaces were among the areas highlighted by the young people.

Charities were then invited to make a bid for the fund, with thirteen being able to take a share of the money.

Young people across Suffolk are set to benefit from the fund

Each group is committed to focusing on a problem faced by young people in Suffolk including gang culture and knife crime.

Of the total fund, £50,000 came from Mr Passmore with the remaining £100,000 from private and business supporters.

Chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation, Stephen Singleton, said: "Private individuals, businesses and the public sector in Suffolk have come together to work strategically with the Foundation to address the research findings and 'up the anti' on resources available across Suffolk for young people whose lives and futures are in serious jeopardy - creating a 'Youth Intervention Fund."

Mr Passmore said: "During my term in office I have seen at first-hand some shocking and heart-wrenching situations involving our young people that are completely unbelievable in twenty-first century Suffolk.

Representatives of the groups involved in the consultation

"The research shone a light on the issues faced by young people in the county but without appropriate funding to deal with these, this focus would be pointless, so in partnership with the Foundation, Suffolk has pulled together to raise funds to help meet the challenges.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the charitable philanthropists who donated so generously, most who wish to remain anonymous, for their fantastic response to this countywide appeal to support the young people of Suffolk."

Further rounds of funding are planned in the future.

Those interested in supporting the fund should call Judy Dow on 01473 602602.

Which charities have benefitted?

Alumah CIO - Across West Suffolk

Catch 22 - Haverhill

County Upper Wolves Basketball Club - Across West Suffolk

Framlingham Area Youth Action Partnership

Ipswich Community Media

Just 42 - Woodbridge

Level Two Youth Project - Felixstowe

Porch Project - Hadleigh and Great Cornard

Suffolk Refugee Support

Suffolk Young People's Health Project (4YP)

Whitton Youth Partnership

YMCA Trinity Group - Lowestoft

Young People Taking Action - Leiston