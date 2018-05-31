Suffolk company joins national coronavirus fight by aiding Nightingale Hospitals
PUBLISHED: 11:30 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 20 April 2020
Parts made at a Mildenhall factory are now being used in the government’s new Nightingale Hospitals, as the fight against coronavirus continues.
RD Castings Ltd, based in Leyton Avenue, has been manufacturing parts for pumps used for beds in the hospitals, which first opened in London and will later spread to seven towns and cities in England.
Production director Anthony Pateman said: “It’s humbling to think that the components that we are making here in Mildenhall, are contributing to the fight against the coronavirus.
“We are here to play our part by continuing production and we want to praise the wonderful NHS and care workers for all they are doing on the frontline.”
The company is one of many in the county supplying equipment to the NHS, prompting praise from local authorities.
John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “They, and other manufacturers locally, are playing such a valuable and important role in the supply of equipment to support our heroic NHS workers as they battle to save lives from coronavirus. Together, we will get through this.”
