Police 'extremely concerned' for missing 16-year-old girl

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:44 PM January 8, 2022
Suffolk police are "extremely concerned" for a missing 16-year-old girl

Police are "extremely concerned" for a missing 16-year-old girl - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers have said they are "extremely concerned" about a missing 16-year-old girl from Langham. 

Thalita Gama-McConachie was last seen yesterday, Friday, January 7, at 10.20am, at a bus stop in Hunston when she is believed to have got on a bus that was travelling to Bury St Edmunds town centre.

Thalita is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, medium build and with brown, curly hair. She was last seen wearing a brown quilted coat, black jeans and black and white trainers.

Anyone who knows where Thalita is or has anyone information on where she may be is being asked to contact Suffolk police on 101. 


Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk

