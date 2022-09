Concerns have been raised for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk police

Concerns have been raised about a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen at a Suffolk train station.

Shakiah Birch was last seen at about 1pm on Wednesday, August 31 at Sudbury train station.

Shakiah is described as about 5ft 1ins tall and of slim build. She has very long blonde hair.

According to Suffolk police she was last wearing a black dress and brown sandals.