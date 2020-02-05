E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Which Suffolk conservation areas are to be extended?

PUBLISHED: 12:10 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 05 February 2020

Woodbridge is one area where the conservation area is being extended. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Plans to extend two conservation areas in East Suffolk have been given approval - with another in Ipswich set to get the nod later this month.

East Suffolk Council's cabinet on Tuesday agreed to widen the boundaries of the Woodbridge and Yoxford conservation areas.

In Woodbridge the protected area will now include Kingston Hall and playing fields, isolated areas of the waterfront between Deben Yacht Club and Lime Kiln Quay, the area between Ipswich Road and Cumberland Road and the old ironworkers' cottages in Deben Road.

In Yoxford, the boundary will now include parkland and mansions around Cockfield Hall, Grove Park and Rookery Park, as well as some residential properties in Strickland Manor Hill, Little Street and Middleton Road.

In Ipswich, the borough council's executive agreed to send proposals to extend the Burlington Road conservation area to full council.

Conservation area designations help protect the character and appearance of areas deemed historically or architecturally important.

The new designations begin from February 15.

