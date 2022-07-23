Suffolk Conservatives split along age lines over backing Sunak or Truss

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race, but who will Suffolk Conservatives back? - Credit: PA

Conservative party members in Suffolk are split over whether to back former chancellor Rishi Sunak or foreign secretary Liz Truss to be the next prime minister.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss were chosen by the party's MPs to enter the run-off to be the next prime minister.

Now, the roughly 160,000 members of the Conservative party will vote on who takes over as leader and prime minister.

Mr Sunak was the parliamentary party’s favourite, winning 137 votes to Ms Truss’s 113 among Tory MPs.

But bookmakers placed the foreign secretary as the frontrunner, with early indications suggesting she is more popular with Tory members ahead of a summer of campaigning.

A small, unrepresentative poll of 730 members on Wednesday and Thursday again saw Ms Truss in the lead.

Some 49% of respondents said they would back the Foreign Secretary, while 31% chose Mr Sunak.

In Suffolk, members are similarly split.

Some within the party say that split falls along generational lines, with older members favouring Ms Truss – who has signalled she will bring in tax cuts immediately if she wins – and younger members preferring Mr Sunak – who says cutting taxes now could make the inflation crisis worse.

South Suffolk

Simon Barrett, South Suffolk Conservative Association chairman, said he believed the local party's opinions mirrored those of the national party.

He said: "We had a dinner in December last year and Liz Truss was our guest speaker. She went down very well.

"What I'm picking up is that she has a little bit more support among our members, but that's purely anecdotal."

He added that the issues member were most keen to hear from the two candidates on were planning and development, how they planned to make the most of Brexit and ensuring that Suffolk gets a fair deal under the levelling up agenda.

He said: "We shouldn't be forgotten, we can't rely on the fact we're just always going to be a safe seat.

"It's all very well talking about the red wall, but I think we need to be thinking about infrastructure spending in this area."

Suffolk Coastal

Graham Newman, chairman of Suffolk Coastal Conservative Association, said: "Quite a few colleagues thought that change was required.

"Those who complained about the previous setup were a bit worried about integrity, and truthfulness.

"But what needs to be the major concern going forward is who is going to win us the 2024 general election. And that really, to me is the most important thing. I think that really both candidates have yet to demonstrate that they're capable of doing that. So that is an issue.

"To me, that needs somebody of charisma and a common touch."

Bury St Edmunds

Richard Rout, deputy chairman of Bury St Edmunds Conservative Association, said: "Within our association, the balance is favouring Rishi Sunak.

"But there are a wide range of views out there. And the membership is very willing to listen to the arguments that the candidates put forward. They want to engage with a positive campaign over the summer and make an educated judgement.

"While anecdotally I can say Rishi is in front, by no means have I spoken to all members, and there are people out there who are firm advocates of what Liz Truss is proposing."

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Colin Hedgley, chairman of Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Conservative Association, said: "I think the question of tax and cost of living is probably uppermost in most people's minds. And that will govern how they will put their vote.

"The feeling is probably that Rishi Sunak has the most experience in managing money. But has he got the right answers?

"Liz Truss hasn't had the experience of dealing with the country's finances. But she might have the right answers."

West Suffolk

Andy Drummond, deputy chairman of West Suffolk Conservative Association, said his personal position was that "under no circumstances" should people vote for Rishi Sunak.

He said: "Quite a few members of our executive think the same way as me – they don't want Rishi Sunak."

Mr Drummond added he was also supporting a campaign to get outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson's name on the ballot paper.