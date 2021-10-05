Former police officer struck colleague on backside with coat hanger

Published: 3:32 PM October 5, 2021

The officer has since retired from the force - Credit: Archant

A former police officer will face no action for behaving inappropriately towards a female colleague by hitting her on the backside with a coat hanger.

The ex-Suffolk police officer, who has not been identified by the force, was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour following a misconduct hearing last month.

The male officer had denied allegations that he behaved inappropriately towards the other constable over a period of a few months.

But legally qualified chairman of the hearing, Monica Daley-Campbell found that striking the other officer on the backside with a coat hanger had amounted to misconduct.

If found guilty of gross misconduct, the officer would have been included on the Police Barred List.

Instead, due to his retirement from the force, the officer will face no further action.

The hearing, held at Norfolk police headquarters, in Wymondham, found that the officer had breached the standards of professional behaviour in the areas of authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct.

The other officer is also understood to have since left the force.