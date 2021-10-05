News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Former police officer struck colleague on backside with coat hanger

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 3:32 PM October 5, 2021   
Jackson was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year Picture: ARCHANT

The officer has since retired from the force - Credit: Archant

A former police officer will face no action for behaving inappropriately towards a female colleague by hitting her on the backside with a coat hanger.

The ex-Suffolk police officer, who has not been identified by the force, was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour following a misconduct hearing last month.

The male officer had denied allegations that he behaved inappropriately towards the other constable over a period of a few months.

But legally qualified chairman of the hearing, Monica Daley-Campbell found that striking the other officer on the backside with a coat hanger had amounted to misconduct.

If found guilty of gross misconduct, the officer would have been included on the Police Barred List.

Instead, due to his retirement from the force, the officer will face no further action.

The hearing, held at Norfolk police headquarters, in Wymondham, found that the officer had breached the standards of professional behaviour in the areas of authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two arrested after man stabbed in Bury St Edmunds
  2. 2 Man arrested after armed police search Glemsford property
  3. 3 Bus driver dies after crash in village near Newmarket
  1. 4 Two arrests after police raid suspected illegal puppy farms
  2. 5 Pig farmer set to quit and blames Brexit for butcher shortage
  3. 6 Solar farm size of 100 football pitches gets go-ahead in Suffolk
  4. 7 Former Town striker Armstrong recovering in hospital after emergency surgery
  5. 8 Popular Bury St Edmunds park to get £70k upgrade to car parking
  6. 9 Points to prove and shirts to win as Cook rings changes for Trophy clash
  7. 10 Road closures and timings as the Women's Tour returns to Suffolk

The other officer is also understood to have since left the force.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ashfield Place Farm near Debenham

Property

Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Disappointed Sam Moorsey makes his way to the dressing room after the loss at Accrington Stanley.

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town

Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible and disgusting' Accrington

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans intercepts the ball at Accrington Stanley.

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Stanley come from behind to win at the Wham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon