Suffolk police carry out car stops in Bury St Edmunds taking dangerous drivers off the road

Suffolk police have stopped 68 vehicles as a part of an operation in Bury St Edmunds which aims to target criminals using Suffolk’s roads.

Operation Quartzite took place on Friday, November 16 and cars were pulled over for a range of offences including not having insurance and not paying car tax.

During the day eight people were arrested for drug driving, three people were warned for cannabis possession and 51 Traffic Offence Reports were written.

Three cars were immediately seized and drug dogs carried out 96 searches, indicating on 21.

One van was stopped for having an insecure load of sand on the back. Following the stop, the driver was arrested after providing a positive drug wipe for cannabis to police.

The van was also prohibited by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency for having a broken indicator light.

The operation has been running for over three years and stopping days take place over Suffolk an Norfolk periodically.

The full results of the operation are expected to be published in the coming days by Suffolk Police.