Brave police officers honoured at force’s awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 11:47 18 March 2019

The Ipswich safer neighbourhood team was awarded for its work in fighting crime and anti-social behaviour. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The Ipswich safer neighbourhood team was awarded for its work in fighting crime and anti-social behaviour. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Long-serving and hard-working police officers were honoured at Suffolk Constabulary’s annual awards ceremony.

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Clare Euston with British Empire Medal recipient Virginia Shoesmith. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dignitaries including Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore, High Sheriff of Suffolk George Vestey and Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Clare Euston joined chief constable Gareth Wilson alongside long-serving officers at the event on Wednesday, March 13.

Among the categories were long service awards, certificates of merit and Royal Humane Society awards, as well as the British Empire Medal.

Virginia Shoesmith, from the neighbourhood and partnership unit, was awarded the national honour of the British Empire Medal for her community work with Lighthouse, the Ipswich Befriending learning Disability group and Independent Domestic Violence Advisors.

Pc Simon Hughes and his police dog Ivan were awarded the Agnes Chaplin Trophy for their work on drug searches and for helping to save a man’s life when he was found hanging.

Chief constable Gareth Wilson and High Sheriff of Suffolk George Vestey with PC Simon Hughes and his police dog Ivan. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mr Wilson, who handed out the awards, said: “Our achievements would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of all of our staff - regular officers, police staff including police community support officers, police support volunteers, special constabulary officers - and of course, the tremendous support of their partners, families and friends.

“I would like to give my personal thanks to all the award recipients for the valuable contribution that each and every one of you have made to the policing of this county.”

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “This year’s constabulary awards ceremony was a truly spectacular and yet humbling occasion.

“It never ceases to amaze me what the whole of the Suffolk policing family achieves throughout the year to keep all of us safe.

“The award recipients are to be congratulated and, quite rightly, recognised for their dedication and commitment way above the call of duty for which all of us in Suffolk are deeply grateful.”

Mr Wilson was also presented with his certificate of retirement as he prepares to leave next month.

The full list of award winners is as follows:

Presentation of a British Empire Medal - Virginia Shoesmith

Presentation of Royal Humane Society Award - Vanessa Hall, Shelley Symonds, Pc Sam Knibbs, Pc Melissa Steven, Paul Kinley, Pc Mike Kerridge, Pc Chris Pallett, Samuel Britton-Gant

Chief Constable’s Certificate of Appreciation - Royal Humane Society Award - Lucy Glendinning, Elisha Thorpe

Chief Constable’s Certificate of Merit - Royal Humane Society Award - Zoe Corbett

Presentation of The Nishan Wijeratne Award - Sergeant Vicky McParland

Chief Constable’s Certificate of Merit: The Nishan Wijeratne Award - Superintendent Kerry Cutler

Presentation of The Sue Poole Award - Annie Munson

Presentation of The Cheryl Lloyd Award - Inspector Anthony Bridgland

Presentation of The Sheepshanks Award - Pc Mark Ellis

Chief Constable’s Certificate of Merit - The Sheepshanks Award - PCSO Teresa England

Presentation of Proud to Serve Suffolk Award for Victim Satisfaction - Detective Sergeant Michael Gwyn

Chief Constable’s Certificate of Merit - Proud to Serve Suffolk Award for Victim Satisfaction - Pc Michelle Jones

Presentation of The Agnes Chaplin Trophy - Pc Simon Hughes and Police Dog Ivan

Presentation of Proud to Serve Suffolk Award for Tackling Crime and Anti-social Behaviour - Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team

Chief Constable’s Certificate of Merit - Proud to Serve Suffolk Award for Tackling Crime and Antisocial Behaviour - Haverhill Safer Neighbourhood Team

Presentation of Proud to Serve Suffolk Award for Leadership - Detective Sergeant Craig Powell

Presentation of Proud to Serve Suffolk Award for Teamwork - Pc Kirit Shah

Presentation of Proud to Serve Suffolk Award for Innovation - Paul Loveday, Richard Game

Presentation of Proud to Serve Suffolk Award for Police Support Volunteers - Susan Dyer (posthumously)

Presentation of Proud to Serve Suffolk Award for Police Cadets - Sam Day

Chief Constable’s Certificate of Merit: Proud to Serve Suffolk Award for Police Cadets - James Blackman

Presentation of Proud to Serve Suffolk Award for the Special Constabulary - Special Superintendent Paul Booker

The Queen’s Long Service and Good Conduct Medals: In recognition of 20 years’ service - Mark Clarke, David Ellis, Pc Kevin Rolt, Pc Brian Glancy, Inspector Andrew Beeby, Detective Constable Jason Winters, Detective Constable Duncan Etchells, Sergeant Chris Gill, Pc Stephen Richardson, Detective Constable Trevor Dale

Presentation of Special Constabulary Long Service and Good Conduct Medals: In recognition of nine years’ service - David Bones, Claire Hudson, Thomas Pask, Haydn Stephens.

Presentation of Special Constabulary Long Service and Good Conduct Medals: In recognition of 19 years’ service - Special Superintendent Richard Game, Special Constable Madeline O’Neill

Presentation of Long Service Awards: In recognition of 20 years’ service - John Bedford, Kelly Fear, Elizabeth Game, Andrew Sergeant, Maureen Allen, John Hoe

Chief Constable’s Certificate of Commendation - Leslie Jolley

■ Judges’ Commendations - Sergeant Scott Lee-Amies, Sergeant Adrian Hales, Dc Barry Teare, Pc Callum Walchester, Pc Allie Cotton

