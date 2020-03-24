Police urge public not to call 999 about lockdown

Suffolk police have asked the public not to call 999 about lockdown Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Suffolk police have asked members of the public not to call 999 about lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The force urged members of the public to keep the emergency line clear after the address from Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night in which he laid out a stricter set of restrictions in order to combat the coronavirus.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

In a tweet after the address from Mr Johnson last night police urged members of the public not to call 999 about the situation.

“We recognise the potentially unsettling impact of the Prime Minister’s address to the nation tonight,” said the force.

“However, please help us to help you by remembering 999 is for emergency calls only.

“For clarification about what the PM has said, go to gov.uk.”

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.