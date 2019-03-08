Do you think you could be a Detective Constable?

Could you be a police detective? Suffolk Constabulary is looking for new crime-solving sleuths from all walks of life.

Since 2017 some forces across the country, including the Metropolitan Police, have started to recruit members of the public directly into detective constable roles. Suffolk Constabulary opened their scheme ion 2018.

This work had previously required applicants to have two years' experience as a police constable before starting the application process to become a detective.

The direct entry scheme still has a two-year probationary before becoming a fully-fledged detective - including uniformed patrol duties and a driving course.

Detective Superintendent Marina Ericson, who is overseeing the 2019 intake of direct entry DCs, said: "There's a difference between skills and behaviour - we can teach people how to assess evidence, how to sift through CCTV.

"But we're looking for people with a desire to find out why something has happened, how something has happened and bringing about justice for the victims of crime.

"They need attention to detail, transparency and professionalism - all of the work they compile will be scrutinised in court, but there's nothing like proving a case on behalf of a victim and seeing a perpetrator put behind bars."

The window to apply to be a detective constable by direct entry is open until August 2.

Applications can be made via the Suffolk Constabulary website where you need to pass their initial eligibility criteria, including holding an A-level or equivalent qualification, passing an eyesight test, and having a BMI between 18 and 30.

Det Supt Ericson added: "We understand some applicants might have served as a special constable or a cadet, have a criminal justice background, or have no experience in policing at all.

"That's why our candidates are assigned mentors as they train to become detectives and have to carry out uniformed patrol duties, to give them the experience they need.

"And like some PCs will apply to become detectives, direct entry detectives can apply to become PCs as well."

For both serving PCs and those following the direct entry route, applicants have to pass the National Investigators Exam (NIE).

Of the 12 direct entry applicants in Suffolk to sit their NIE so far, 100% of them have passed.

One officer who came through that direct entry scheme is DC Chloe Booty.

DC Booty said: "I joined the Detective Entry Scheme because I wanted to take my career in a new direction and it was the best decision I have ever made.

"The breadth of experience I have gained in such a short period of time has been greater than I ever expected.

"Everything from robberies and burglaries to highly complex kidnap, suspicious deaths and domestic abuse.

"It's hard work balancing a new career, learning on the job and the exams and diploma work but it is also unbelievably rewarding."