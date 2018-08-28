Police patrols stepped up at drug dealing hotspot

Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Archant

A drug dealing hotspot is to be targeted with increased police patrols after residents said they were scared to go out.

Neighbours in Providence Lane, Ipswich contacted this newspaper to say “brazen” drug dealing was escalating by the Norwich Court flats.

Others have since contacted this newspaper to say: “It’s a horrible situation to be living in.”

Police have told residents: “Don’t turn a blind eye” and report any incidents they see.

However those living nearby said people “fear for their lives” when they see as many as 10 to 15 ‘customers’ congregate to buy drugs from multiple dealers.

After some called on police to have a “proper presence”, Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team Tweeted on Thursday, November 15: “Police are stepping up patrols in the area of Providence Lane in Ipswich in response to public concerns that illicit drugs supply and possession is taking place in this area.

“Please report suspicious behaviour if seen utilising 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”

One person, who did not want to be named, said of the problems in the area: “I hate going out after dark and to be honest don’t feel that safe during the day.

“I don’t feel safe and even if I am in the car I lock the doors even in the car park.

“Residents change very quickly here and you never really know who lives here and who doesn’t.

“I know that this is not an isolated problem and it’s a problem throughout Ipswich but something has to be done to keep the streets safe.

“Everyone should feel safe to walk in their home town.”

The resident also described seeing discarded knives nearby.

Westgate ward councillor Carole Jones, whose area covers Providence Lane, said she had been contacted by residents and is working with police to try and resolve the issue.

She said: “We’ve got a problem like every other town in the country.

“Ordinary neighbourhoods find themselves plagued by bold dealers trying to do deals with users, who themselves are trapped.

“It makes people very stressed to have to live with that.

“Although the police do what they can, they are severely hampered by a lack of resource.”