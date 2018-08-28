Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police patrols stepped up at drug dealing hotspot

PUBLISHED: 12:20 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:20 16 November 2018

Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

A drug dealing hotspot is to be targeted with increased police patrols after residents said they were scared to go out.

Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHProvidence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Neighbours in Providence Lane, Ipswich contacted this newspaper to say “brazen” drug dealing was escalating by the Norwich Court flats.

Others have since contacted this newspaper to say: “It’s a horrible situation to be living in.”

Police have told residents: “Don’t turn a blind eye” and report any incidents they see.

However those living nearby said people “fear for their lives” when they see as many as 10 to 15 ‘customers’ congregate to buy drugs from multiple dealers.

Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHProvidence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

After some called on police to have a “proper presence”, Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team Tweeted on Thursday, November 15: “Police are stepping up patrols in the area of Providence Lane in Ipswich in response to public concerns that illicit drugs supply and possession is taking place in this area.

“Please report suspicious behaviour if seen utilising 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”

One person, who did not want to be named, said of the problems in the area: “I hate going out after dark and to be honest don’t feel that safe during the day.

“I don’t feel safe and even if I am in the car I lock the doors even in the car park.

“Residents change very quickly here and you never really know who lives here and who doesn’t.

“I know that this is not an isolated problem and it’s a problem throughout Ipswich but something has to be done to keep the streets safe.

“Everyone should feel safe to walk in their home town.”

The resident also described seeing discarded knives nearby.

Westgate ward councillor Carole Jones, whose area covers Providence Lane, said she had been contacted by residents and is working with police to try and resolve the issue.

She said: “We’ve got a problem like every other town in the country.

“Ordinary neighbourhoods find themselves plagued by bold dealers trying to do deals with users, who themselves are trapped.

“It makes people very stressed to have to live with that.

“Although the police do what they can, they are severely hampered by a lack of resource.”

Related articles

New sponsors found for five former Bright Tribe schools in East Anglia

11:29 Amy Gibbons
Colchester Academy will now be managed by South Suffolk Learning Trust Picture: GOOGLE

New management has been found for several schools in Suffolk and north Essex formerly run by the controversial academy trust Bright Tribe.

Shocking photos show ‘depressing’ fly-tipping outside flats

15 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Area 1

A man has shared pictures of vast fly-tipping on the pavement outside his Ipswich flat.

Police patrols stepped up at drug dealing hotspot

50 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

A drug dealing hotspot is to be targeted with increased police patrols after residents said they were scared to go out.

Frustration grows among East Anglian MPs as a hard Brexit looms

11:58 Paul Geater
East Anglia's MPs fear we are heading for no agreement with the EU - against their wishes. Picture: PA

While speculation continues to swirl around the Prime Minister and the future of Britain’s relations with the EU post-Brexit many of the region’s Tory MPs and party members are expressing frustration at the extreme-Brexiteers in their party.

Newmarket strip club just 18 metres from playground has licence renewed

11:53 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Heaven Gentlemen's Club and Late Night Bar in Newmarket, which has had its licence renewed for another 12 months Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Questions have been raised over a Newmarket strip club having its licence renewed because of its location less than 20 metres from a playground.

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

09:27 Jake Foxford
Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A three-car collision between the Copdock roundabout and Wherstead caused three miles of traffic jams on the A14, just outside Ipswich.

Plan to turn around Suffolk special education needs provision revealed

08:56 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Judith Mobbs, assistant director for SEND and skills at Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

A programme to turn around Suffolk’s special education needs (SEN) provision has been outlined – with an “innovative” pilot set to spearhead the measures.

Most read

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Video ‘The town was absolutely packed’ – Bury St Edmunds sparkles with Christmas lights

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit for the Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24