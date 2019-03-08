E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk police lowers flag as mark of respect to fallen Berkshire officer

PUBLISHED: 10:39 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 19 August 2019

PC Andrew Harper Picture: FAMILY HANDOUT/PA WIRE

PC Andrew Harper Picture: FAMILY HANDOUT/PA WIRE

Suffolk Constabulary is flying its force flag at half-mast in tribute to an officer who was killed in Berkshire last week.

The Suffolk police flag, which is being flown at half-mast Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYThe Suffolk police flag, which is being flown at half-mast Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

PC Andrew Harper, 28, of Thames Valley Police, died on Thursday in Sulhamstead when he was dragged along the road by a vehicle after responding to a burglary.

A crowdfunding page to support the family of PC Harper, who got married last month, has already raised more than £100,000.

Suffolk police said the flag at its Martlesham Heath headquarters has been lowered as a mark of respect to the fallen officer.

The fundraising page, set up by Thames Valley Police Federation, read: "We confront danger on a daily basis. We know there is a risk when we put on the uniform but we do so as we are proud to protect the public.

"Sadly on very rare and horrendous occasions a colleague makes the ultimate sacrifice. We will ensure that heroism is never forgotten."

