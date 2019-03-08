Suffolk police lowers flag as mark of respect to fallen Berkshire officer
PUBLISHED: 10:39 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 19 August 2019
Suffolk Constabulary is flying its force flag at half-mast in tribute to an officer who was killed in Berkshire last week.
PC Andrew Harper, 28, of Thames Valley Police, died on Thursday in Sulhamstead when he was dragged along the road by a vehicle after responding to a burglary.
A crowdfunding page to support the family of PC Harper, who got married last month, has already raised more than £100,000.
Suffolk police said the flag at its Martlesham Heath headquarters has been lowered as a mark of respect to the fallen officer.
The fundraising page, set up by Thames Valley Police Federation, read: "We confront danger on a daily basis. We know there is a risk when we put on the uniform but we do so as we are proud to protect the public.
"Sadly on very rare and horrendous occasions a colleague makes the ultimate sacrifice. We will ensure that heroism is never forgotten."