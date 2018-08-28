E-fit released in armed robbery appeal

An e-fit of a man who Suffolk police would like to talk to in connection to an armed robbery in Haverhill has been released.

Suffolk police are taking the opportunity to renew their appeal for witnesses of the incident that happened at Martin McColl’s newsagents on Haverhill High Street at approximately 6pm on Saturday, November 10.

A man knocked on the back door of the shop and when it was opened by a member of staff, he forced his way in - before then threatening a member of staff with a knife

He then stole a handbag, before fleeing on foot.

Detectives would like to speak to the man pictured in the e-fit about this incident.

He is described as white, aged in his late 40s or early 50s, around 5ft 9in tall and of stocky build.

He is also described as having a round face with some sort of mark on his left cheek and spoke with possibly a London or Essex accent.

He was wearing a black bomber jacket, black trousers, black woollen beanie style hat and black gloves.

Anyone who may have seen the incident, saw any suspicious activity or thinks they recognise the man pictured in the e-fit, should contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 65276/18.