Suffolk police recognises its specials at awards

PUBLISHED: 09:38 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 13 November 2019

Suffolk police's specials were recognised at a new awards ceremony held at Wherstead Park Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police recognised the work of its specials with an awards ceremony to celebrate their achievements.

The inaugural event, held at Wherstead Park, near Ipswich, last month, saw around 70 specials from the force and their families attend.

Chief Constable Steve Jupp, Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore and High Sheriff Roz Eminson were also in attendance. along with senior officers from the force.

The event, held on October 19, was organised by Deputy Chief Officer Richard Game and Karen Harris, specials, volunteers and cadets manager and the specials and volunteer team.

In 2018, Suffolk specials completed 35,500 hours of duty, made 132 arrests and recorded 292 crimes.

From Jan to Oct 2019, specials have completed 36,900 hours, made 146 arrests and recorded 276 crimes.

DCO Richard Game said: "In previous years there have been smaller separate awards events and I wanted to bring under event to celebrate together their amazing achievements, good work and commitment.

"It is very important to acknowledge their hard work and say thank you for everything they do to support Suffolk Constabulary and its people.

"The Special Constabulary is made up of officers who have just started their careers in policing right through to officers who are career specials and have been serving for over 30 years and it was lovely to see officers at various lengths of service being recognised.

"Listening to some of the stories of amazing work and hearing what the Chief Constable, PCC and High Sheriff of Suffolk had to say made me very proud to be their Deputy Chief Officer."

Awards were as follows:

Consistent Commitment

Awarded to an officer who shows consistent commitment to duty, including consistency of hours, standard of work and supporting colleges and supervisors

West - SC Amy Petchey

South - SC Sergejs Celnovs

East - SC Kyle Gallagher

Good Work Award

Awarded to an officer for completing a piece of good work such as a 'good' arrest or dealing with or supporting a particularly difficult or vulnerable person or difficult situation

West - SC Sandra Bonner

South - SC Mohammed Makhdum

East - SC Chris Craven

Exceptional Outstanding Achievement Award

Awarded to an officer who has exceeded expectations and either completed an exceptional piece of work and or assisted the special constabulary exceptionally.

West - S/Insp Stephens

South- S/Sgt Kyle Scott

East - SC Louie Holmes

S/Inspectors Award

Awarded to the officer who stands out to the area special inspector

West - SC Libby Appleyard

South - S/Sgt John Poon

East - S/Sgt David Bones

S/Superintendents Award

Awarded to the Officer who stands out to the area special superintendent

West S/Insp David Howse

South S/Insp Kieron Bruen

East - S/Insp Adrian Carter

Chief Officer Award

DCO Richard Game

