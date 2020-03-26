See here for bus timetable changes in Suffolk

Bus services across Suffolk have changed due to coronavirus. Picture: IPSWICH BUSES Archant

Timetable changes have been confirmed for dozens of Suffolk bus services, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Suffolk County Council announced it was working with bus operators on Tuesday on revised timetables, reflecting the reduced passenger numbers, government advice to isolate and reduced staffing available.

Summarised below are the service changes announced so far.

BorderBus

• 146 – Southwold-Norwich (via Pakefield and Beccles) – hourly service

Coach Services

• 84 – Thetford-Bury St Edmunds – Saturday service Mon-Sat

• 86/86A – Brandon-Bury St Edmunds (via Thetford) – Saturday service Mon-Sat

• 200 – Mildenhall-Thetford (via Lakenheath and Brandon) – Saturday service Mon-Sat

• 332 – Thetford-Bury St Edmunds – Saturday service Mon-Sat

First

• Ipswich P&R – Martlesham-Ipswich – suspended

• 1/1A – Lowestoft-Martham (via Great Yarmouth) – reduced frequency

• 60 – Ipswich town centre-Gainsborough – suspended

• 63/64/65 – Ipswich-Aldeburgh (via Woodbridge) – revised times

• 66/66A – Ipswich-Martlesham (via Kesgrave) – revised times

• 67 – Ipswich-Martlesham (via Kesgrave) – suspended

• 75/76/77 – Ipswich-Felixstowe – revised times

• 88 – Ipswich-Stowmarket – revised times

• 99 – Lowestoft-Southwold (via Kessingland) – reduced frequency

• 101 – Lowestoft town service – reduced frequency

• 102 – Lowestoft town service – reduced frequency

• 103 – Lowestoft town service – suspended

• 105 – Lowestoft town service – reduced frequency

• X1/X11 – Lowestoft-Norwich (via Great Yarmouth) – reduced frequency

• X2/X21/X22 – Lowestoft-Norwich (via Beccles) – reduced frequency

• H66/X66 – Ipswich-Martlesham (via Kesgrave) – suspended

• X7 – Ipswich-Felixstowe – suspended

Hadleigh Community Transport

• 461/462 – Hadleigh-Stowmarket – suspended

• 120 – Hadleigh-Ipswich – suspended

Ipswich Buses

All services will run Mon-Fri routes on Saturday timetables except for the below:

• 11A – St Albans school service – suspended

• 37 – Town centre shuttle service – suspended

• 92/93/95/194 – East Bergholt High School services – suspended

• 94 – Langham-One Sixth Form (via East Bergholt and Tattingstone) – suspended

• 174 – Kesgrave High School – suspended, although the remainder of the 174 route continues at Saturday hours

• 387 – Stowupland High School – suspended

• 464 – Stowmarket High School – suspended

• 511 – Kesgrave High School service – suspended

• 604 – Holbrook High School service – suspended

• 914 – Debenham High School service – suspended

• 988 – Claydon High School service – suspended

Stephensons

• 14/15 – Haverhill-Bury St Edmunds – Saturday service Mon-Sat

• 16 – Newmarket-Bury St Edmunds (via Red Lodge and Mildenhall) – Saturday service Mon-Sat

• Breeze 1 – Bury St Edmunds town centre – revised timetable

• Breeze 2 – Bury St Edmunds town centre – suspended

Suffolk Norse

• 310/311/311A – Bury St Edmunds-Newmarket (via Kentford) – suspended

• 929 – Bury St Edmunds-Otley College (via Stowmarket) – suspended

• HK616 – Ravenswood-Hoolbrook Academy – suspended

A Suffolk County Council spokeswoman said: “SCC is doing all it can to help keep vital services going for those people who must travel – our key workers and elderly and vulnerable residents.

“These changes will also help ensure there are enough members of staff to keep vital services running over the coming weeks and months. SCC will continue to monitor the situation with partners.”

For more information contact the providers directly, and follow updates online at the Suffolk On Board website.

