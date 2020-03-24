Suffolk bus timetables to change during coronavirus pandemic

Park and Ride Ipswich is being suspended from Wednesday, March 25 while the coronavirus pandemic continues. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Bus services in Suffolk are the latest to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as reduced timetables are being rolled out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Reid, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs at Suffolk County Council said the situation would be monitored. Picture: SIMON LEE Andrew Reid, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs at Suffolk County Council said the situation would be monitored. Picture: SIMON LEE

Suffolk County Council on Tuesday morning said that new timetables were in place for most public transport services until further notice.

MORE: Bookmark the coronavirus page here to keep abreast of the latest developments

Those are because of the reduced numbers of people using the services as they stay at home, new instructions by the prime minister to isolate further, and reduced availability of staff who are having to self-isolate.

Already confirmed is the Ipswich Park and Ride service, run by First, which will be suspended from Wednesday, March 25.

Those who use public transport should check with their service provider for latest timetables.

Councillor Andrew Reid, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Working in partnership with transport providers, we are doing all that we can to help keep vital services going for those people who must travel – our key workers and elderly and vulnerable residents.

“The changes to timetables aim to balance the reduced levels of passenger usage as people follow the new instructions to stay at home with the need to reduce the number of people required to run transport services.

MORE: Police urge public not to call 999 over coronavirus

“These changes will also help ensure there are enough members of staff to keep vital services running over the coming weeks and months.

“We will continue to monitor the situation with our partners.”

Later today, the Suffolk On Board website here will have further information, with updates expected to be posted daily.

Follow the latest updates on the Suffolk Coronavirus Facebook page here.