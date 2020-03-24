E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk bus timetables to change during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:53 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 24 March 2020

Park and Ride Ipswich is being suspended from Wednesday, March 25 while the coronavirus pandemic continues. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Park and Ride Ipswich is being suspended from Wednesday, March 25 while the coronavirus pandemic continues. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Bus services in Suffolk are the latest to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as reduced timetables are being rolled out.

Andrew Reid, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs at Suffolk County Council said the situation would be monitored. Picture: SIMON LEEAndrew Reid, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs at Suffolk County Council said the situation would be monitored. Picture: SIMON LEE

Suffolk County Council on Tuesday morning said that new timetables were in place for most public transport services until further notice.

MORE: Bookmark the coronavirus page here to keep abreast of the latest developments

Those are because of the reduced numbers of people using the services as they stay at home, new instructions by the prime minister to isolate further, and reduced availability of staff who are having to self-isolate.

Already confirmed is the Ipswich Park and Ride service, run by First, which will be suspended from Wednesday, March 25.

Those who use public transport should check with their service provider for latest timetables.

Councillor Andrew Reid, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Working in partnership with transport providers, we are doing all that we can to help keep vital services going for those people who must travel – our key workers and elderly and vulnerable residents.

“The changes to timetables aim to balance the reduced levels of passenger usage as people follow the new instructions to stay at home with the need to reduce the number of people required to run transport services.

MORE: Police urge public not to call 999 over coronavirus

“These changes will also help ensure there are enough members of staff to keep vital services running over the coming weeks and months.

“We will continue to monitor the situation with our partners.”

Later today, the Suffolk On Board website here will have further information, with updates expected to be posted daily.

Follow the latest updates on the Suffolk Coronavirus Facebook page here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 22 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Person dies after contracting coronavirus in north east Essex

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 22 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Person dies after contracting coronavirus in north east Essex

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Potato farmers launch free home delivery service to help local community during coronavirus crisis

Laura and Robert Strathern of Fairfields Farm Picture: FAIRFIELDS FARM

Take our daily pub quiz: March 24

Just because you're working from home or in self isolation it doesn't mean you have to miss out on a pub quiz Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Is it me, or is Boris actually doing a pretty good job?

Is Boris doing a good job? asks Liz Nice. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

On this day in Town’s history: Wark is a match-winner, yet again

John Wark scored the only goal of the game as Town beat Bradford City at Portman Road in March 1990
Drive 24