'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council

Published: 5:32 PM December 22, 2020

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks says the coronavirus situation in Suffolk is incredibly serious - Credit: Gregg Brown

Cases of Covid-19 in Suffolk are continuing to grow and accelerate at an alarming rate, in a very worrying trend, according to the county council.

The infection rate in the county has shot up from 69 cases per 100,000 people to 169 in just one week with twice as many new cases as the week before.

In the last week, cases in Mid Suffolk have increased by 157%, West Suffolk 150% Babergh 137% , East Suffolk 82% and Ipswich 14%.

The biggest increase in infections is among 19 to 39-year-olds.

The infection rate in the East of England is 375 cases per 100,000 people and England is 284.

Matthew Hicks, chair of the Local Outbreak Engagement Board (LOEB), and leader of Suffolk County Council, said: “The situation in Suffolk is incredibly serious.

You may also want to watch:

“The acceleration in the growth of cases is a very worrying trend.

"In Suffolk we fully anticipate being moved into Tier 3, and maybe even Tier 4 to align with other East of England counties.

"We await the Government’s decision on the next tier review.



“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of making sure you follow the guidance.

"This is the opportunity for everyone to stop and reset the way they live. We must work together to reverse this growth trend."

The Local Outbreak Engagement Board, which is made up Suffolk’s elected leaders, was briefed this morning by Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s director of public health, on the evolving situation regarding coronavirus cases - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Mr Hicks said the spread of the virus can be slowed by limiting contact with people outside your household, staying socially distant, wearing a mask and washing hands.

The Local Outbreak Engagement Board, which is made up Suffolk’s elected leaders, was briefed this morning by Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s director of public health, on the evolving situation regarding coronavirus cases.

Mr Keeble has warned county could be headed for Tier 3 or Tier 4 restrictions should the rise continue.