E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Two more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:45 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:47 21 March 2020

15 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

15 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two more patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Suffolk bringing the total to 15.

The data, released by the Public Health England today, March 21, show that the number in Suffolk has risen by two, up from 13.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

In Essex, the number of confirmed cases has now increased to 45.

MORE: All bars and restaurants in UK close

The total number of cases in the East of England increased from 128 to 221.

It is not known who the people are or where they are being treated at this time.

MORE: Follow all of our coronavirus coverage here

The total number of deaths in the UK rose to more than 233 today, with the Department of Health and Social Care announcing that 53 people in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have died due to the virus i the past 24 hours.

Latest data shows that the number of people with the disease in the UK now stands at 5,018.

One person has sadly died in Essex while receiving treatment at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

MORE: Join our coronavirus Facebook group here





Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

15 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 opens six hours after serious crash between car and lorry

Police have closed off part of the A12 near Capel St Mary while emergency services work at the scene Picture: Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus cases jump by more than 1,000 in the UK in 24 hours

More than 5,000 people in the UK have now tested positive for the coronavirus Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA Wire

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The Wizard of Ipswich who bewitched a man to sit all night in a cabbage patch

The History of Witches and Wizards, 1720. Pictured: A cunning woman and cunning man sit infront of a fire. Picture: Wellcome Collection

‘We are feeding the nation’: Bernard Matthews looking for 200 temporary staff

Andrew Sherwood, HR director (inset) at Bernard Matthews on the 200 jobs they are hiring for. Picture: AndrewSherwood/Archant
Drive 24