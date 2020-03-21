Breaking

Two more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

15 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two more patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Suffolk bringing the total to 15.

The data, released by the Public Health England today, March 21, show that the number in Suffolk has risen by two, up from 13.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

In Essex, the number of confirmed cases has now increased to 45.

The total number of cases in the East of England increased from 128 to 221.

It is not known who the people are or where they are being treated at this time.

The total number of deaths in the UK rose to more than 233 today, with the Department of Health and Social Care announcing that 53 people in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have died due to the virus i the past 24 hours.

Latest data shows that the number of people with the disease in the UK now stands at 5,018.

One person has sadly died in Essex while receiving treatment at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

