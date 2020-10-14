Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Suffolk - see the latest figures here

Coronavirus cases are rising in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk are continuing to rise, but numbers remain lower than national figures.

Every district across the county has seen a rise in cases week on week, with Babergh seeing the largest increase.

Figures in Essex have not been update due to the most recent statistics not being verified.

See the latest figures here.