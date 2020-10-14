Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Suffolk - see the latest figures here
PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 14 October 2020
Charlotte Bond
Coronavirus cases in Suffolk are continuing to rise, but numbers remain lower than national figures.
Every district across the county has seen a rise in cases week on week, with Babergh seeing the largest increase.
Figures in Essex have not been update due to the most recent statistics not being verified.
See the latest figures here.
