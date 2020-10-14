E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Suffolk - see the latest figures here

PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 14 October 2020

Coronavirus cases are rising in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk are continuing to rise, but numbers remain lower than national figures.

Every district across the county has seen a rise in cases week on week, with Babergh seeing the largest increase.

Figures in Essex have not been update due to the most recent statistics not being verified.

