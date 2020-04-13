Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Another six coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals.

Today’s figures bring the total number of deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals to 105.

Nick Hulme, chief executive, said five patients had died at Ipswich and one passed away at Colchester.

“We can confirm that five patients, one in their 90s, three in their 80s, and one in their 60s, all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital,” he said.

“One patient in their 70s who had underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital. They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

It brings the total number of deaths at Ipswich to 50, and Colchester to 55.

There were no new deaths reported at West Suffolk Hospital today, which has so far recorded 15.

In total, 667 more deaths have been reported in England in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, the UK passed a bleak milestone with more than 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths recorded nationally.

Five new deaths have been recorded at the Mid Essex hospitals trust, which runs Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford alongside smaller hospitals in Braintree and Maldon, bringing the total to 79.

Eight people have died at the Essex Partnership University mental health trust, and 35 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, up three from yesterday.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, a mental health trust, confirmed its first Covid-19 related death today – as did East Coast Community Healthcare, which runs Beccles Hospital.

The above figures do not include deaths outside hospitals, such as those in care homes.

