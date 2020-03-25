What should you do with garden waste if your service has been suspended?

Suffolk homes whose garden waste collection services have been suspended have been urged not to dispose of garden waste in black bins.

To date, Ipswich, Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils have all suspended garden waste bin collections until further notice, so that crews can focus con collecting black bins and recyclable rubbish.

However, recycling centres closed to the public on Tuesday, meaning the option of clearing garden waste there is no longer available.

A Babergh and Mid Suffolk spokeswoman said: “We have suspended our garden waste collections in order to prioritise our essential waste services in light of COVID-19.

“During this period and where possible, we would encourage our residents to compost their waste at home.

“For those who aren’t able to compost, we kindly ask that they temporarily store it in their garden instead of placing it in the general waste bin, until the service is back up and running.”

East and West Suffolk councils are still running the garden waste collections at the moment, but could be subject to change if staffing and resources becomes more tricky from staff having to self-isolate.

