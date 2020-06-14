No new Covid-related deaths in Suffolk or north Essex hospitals – and national daily death toll falls
There have been no coronavirus-related deaths at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex reported today and the UK has recorded its lowest daily death toll since lockdown began.
The Department of Health and Social Care has reported 36 people have died in the UK in the last 24 hours after testing positive for Covid-19.
This is the lowest number of deaths since March 22 when 35 people were reported to have died in the UK.
A total of 1,514 people have tested positive for the virus today and 144,865 tests have been recorded nationally.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 41,698.
