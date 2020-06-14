No new Covid-related deaths in Suffolk or north Essex hospitals – and national daily death toll falls

Ipswich Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex reported today and the UK has recorded its lowest daily death toll since lockdown began.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Department of Health and Social Care has reported 36 people have died in the UK in the last 24 hours after testing positive for Covid-19.

MORE: All the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk

This is the lowest number of deaths since March 22 when 35 people were reported to have died in the UK.

A total of 1,514 people have tested positive for the virus today and 144,865 tests have been recorded nationally.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 41,698.

JOIN the Suffolk Coronavirus Updates group on Facebook