Latest coronavirus infection rate revealed for your area

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

The latest coronavirus infection data released by the government shows a further fall in cases in parts of Suffolk - despite fears of rising cases elsewhere.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In Suffolk, the number of coronavirus cases reported in the week to September 25 was 50, compared to 56 in the previous week.

This meant the infection rate for Suffolk dropped from 7.36 per 100,000 last week, to 6.57 this week.

Districts in Suffolk were split in terms of the changes in infection numbers, with Babergh, Ipswich and West Suffolk all showing drops in case numbers.

However, in East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk, there were small increases in case numbers.

MORE: Policing ‘rule of six’ puts extra pressure on officers, union warns

In north Essex, there were rising numbers in Braintree and Tendring but figures in Colchester remained the same.

Overall, the number of cases reported for the whole of Essex grew from 209 to 305, with cases up to 14.03 per 100,000 from 20.48.

Data from the past week is updated in line with the latest figures.

MORE: 18 workers at Bernard Matthews factory in Suffolk test positive for coronavirus

