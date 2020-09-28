E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest coronavirus infection rate revealed for your area

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 September 2020

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

The latest coronavirus infection data released by the government shows a further fall in cases in parts of Suffolk - despite fears of rising cases elsewhere.

In Suffolk, the number of coronavirus cases reported in the week to September 25 was 50, compared to 56 in the previous week.

This meant the infection rate for Suffolk dropped from 7.36 per 100,000 last week, to 6.57 this week.

Districts in Suffolk were split in terms of the changes in infection numbers, with Babergh, Ipswich and West Suffolk all showing drops in case numbers.

However, in East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk, there were small increases in case numbers.

MORE: Policing ‘rule of six’ puts extra pressure on officers, union warns

In north Essex, there were rising numbers in Braintree and Tendring but figures in Colchester remained the same.

Overall, the number of cases reported for the whole of Essex grew from 209 to 305, with cases up to 14.03 per 100,000 from 20.48.

Data from the past week is updated in line with the latest figures.

MORE: 18 workers at Bernard Matthews factory in Suffolk test positive for coronavirus

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

18 workers at Bernard Matthews factory in Suffolk test positive for coronavirus

Eighteen workers at the Bernard Matthews factory in Holton have tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which two Suffolk towns have welcomed new pop-up ‘beer shops’?

Ed Barnes of Hopsters who has just launched Hopsters Express, bringing craft beer fridges to independent shops across Suffolk Picture: Ed Barnes

Cycle-friendly road plan in Bury St Edmunds delayed after backlash

Under the cycle lane plans, Lancaster Avenue - on the Howard estate, in Bury St Edmunds - would be closed to motorists Picture: GOOGLE

Ipswich bus driver allegedly kicked after telling man with no face mask to get off

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

From flares to bin-bag dresses - Fashion shows from 1960s-90s in Days Gone By

The new C&A shop held a fashion show at St Matthew's Baths Hall, Ipswich, in March 1971 Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT