Coronavirus cases across Suffolk rise – but Babergh has the lowest rate in England

New coronavirus infection rate stats have been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus cases have risen again in every Suffolk district apart from Babergh, which recorded the lowest rate of infection per 100,000 people in the country.

Across the county the number of Covid cases in the week to September 29 jumped to 79, compared to 60 the week before.

All districts in Suffolk apart from Babergh reported new cases – where the infection rate fell from 6.52 per 100,000 population to 2.17 in the week to September 29.

The infection rates per 100,000 people in Mid Suffolk (8.66) and Ipswich were also among the lowest in the country.

Despite this, the overall infection rate for Suffolk increased to 10.38 per 100,000 people from 7.88 last week.

The R number for the East of England fell slightly from 1.3-1.6 last week, to 1.0-1.3 this week.

Nationally, the R number has risen slightly - from 1.2-1.5 to 1.2-1.6.

An R number between 1.2 and 1.6 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 16 other people.

The largest rise in the latest data came in East Suffolk, where 34 new cases were diagnosed in the week to September 29 - making the district the first in Suffolk to register 1,000 cases since the pandemic began.

The district also has the highest infection rate in Suffolk, with 13.68 cases per 100,000.

It is not clear whether the jump in East Suffolk is linked to the outbreak at the Bernard Matthews site near Halesworth.

But over the border in Norfolk, public health officials have linked the rising number of cases in Great Yarmouth to the outbreak at the turkey plant – leading to a call for residents to follow public health advice.

In north Essex, cases rose in every district apart from Colchester, where they fell from 15.92 to 10.79.

Nationally, Burnley continues to have the highest rate in England, with 303 new cases recorded in the seven days to September 29 - the equivalent of 340.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 239.5 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 22.

Other areas recording sharp increases in their seven-day rates include St Helens (up from 156.2 to 216.5, with 391 new cases); Darlington (up from 48.7 to 109.5, with 117 new cases); and Nottingham (up from 42.7 to 100.6 with 335 new cases).