Latest Government coronavirus infection statistics show drops for most parts of Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:15 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 30 September 2020

New coronavirus infection rate stats have been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The Government has released its latest round of coronavirus infection statistics for Suffolk and north Essex.

In Suffolk, the number of coronavirus cases reported in the week to September 27 was 51, compared to 61 in the previous week.

This meant the infection rate for Suffolk dropped from 8.01 per 100,000 last week, to 6.70 this week.

All but one of Suffolk’s districts showed a reduction in the number of cases; the largest being in West Suffolk.

East Suffolk was the only district to show a rise in cases; doubling from 10 last week to 20 this week.

MORE: Eighteen more cases of coronavirus confirmed at Bernard Matthews site

In north Essex, there were rising infection numbers in Braintree and Tendring but figures in Colchester dropped.

Overall, the number of cases reported for the whole of Essex grew from 258 to 321 with cases up to 21.56 per 100,000 from 17.32.

MORE: One Sixth Form confirms two cases of coronavirus

