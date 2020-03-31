E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

PUBLISHED: 18:48 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 31 March 2020

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Further coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Suffolk this evening.

The data, released by the Public Health England on March 31 showed that the number of cases in Suffolk has risen by 16 in the past day to 116.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

Over the border in Essex there was a sharper rise in cases from 301 on Monday to 380 today.

It is not known who the people are or where they are being treated at this time.

In the East of England there are now 1,632 confirmed cases up from 1,339 on Monday.

It was revealed earlier on Tuesday that 1,651 people who had tested positive for the disease had died, up from 1,284 on Monday.

Nationally 3,009 new cases were identified in the UK; the largest rise on any single day.

READ MORE: Nearly 400 more people die in England from coronavirus

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

