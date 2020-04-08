Six more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

Suffolk and north Essex hospitals have reported that six more people have died after contracting coronavirus.

All six cases were reported at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

Four people, all in their 90s with underlying health conditions, died at Colchester Hospital in the last 24 hours.

Two patients who also had underlying health conditions, one in their 50s and another in their 90s, died at Ipswich Hospital.

The six latest deaths bring the total number of coronavirus deaths at Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals to 57.

ESNEFT chief executive Nick Hulme said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There were no new cases reported at West Suffolk Hospital.

It comes after nine deaths were reported on Tuesday.

