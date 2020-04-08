E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Six more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:30 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 08 April 2020

Ipswich in lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich in lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk and north Essex hospitals have reported that six more people have died after contracting coronavirus.

All six cases were reported at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

Four people, all in their 90s with underlying health conditions, died at Colchester Hospital in the last 24 hours.

Two patients who also had underlying health conditions, one in their 50s and another in their 90s, died at Ipswich Hospital.

The six latest deaths bring the total number of coronavirus deaths at Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals to 57.

ESNEFT chief executive Nick Hulme said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There were no new cases reported at West Suffolk Hospital.

Sign up to our daily news alerts

It comes after nine deaths were reported on Tuesday.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Six more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

Ipswich in lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

£500m Snoasis project takes step closer to construction

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Empty trains as Greater Anglia keeps services running for essential workers

Only three people were on the train from Norwich to London. Picture: Nathan Long/Greater Anglia

MP applauds ‘great work’ of NHS staff and community volunteers

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Photo: Matthew Nixon

‘Appalling’ dog attack kills two sheep and injures 20 on Essex farm

Dog walkers have been warned to keep their pets on a lead near livestock, after an attack on an Essex sheep flock left two animals dead and another 20 seriously injured. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24