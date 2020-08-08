Where are the Covid-19 mobile testing centres this week?

Find out where your nearest coronavirus testing centre is in Suffolk this week.

As well as permanent testing centres such as the one set up at the Copdock Interchange near Ipswich, there are several pop-up mobile testing centres that visit smaller communities in Suffolk every week.

Where will the testing centres be?

• Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, August 15

• Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, August 11 and Friday, August 14.

• Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Sunday, August 9, Wednesday, August 12 and Sunday, August 16.

• Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Sunday, August 9, Thursday, August 13 and Sunday, August 16.

• Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, August 11 and Saturday, August 15.

• Haverhill – Meadows Car Park – Monday, August 10 and Thursday, August 13.

• Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, August 10 and Thursday, August 13.

• Lowestoft – Water Lane Leisure Centre – Monday, August 10, Wednesday, August 12 and Friday, August 14.

• Sudbury – Saturday, August 15.

Ahat about outside of Suffolk?

There are test centres in south Norfolk and north Essex as well:

• Attleborough – Connaught Hall, Station Road – Friday, August 7 and Friday, August 14.

• Clacton-on-Sea – Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland-on-Sea – Friday, August 7, Tuesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 13.

• Thetford – Tanner Street South Car Park – Sunday, August 9, Wednesday, August 12 and Sunday, August 16.

• Watton – Kittell Close Car Park – Tuesday, August 11

Who is eligible for testing?

In England, anyone showing coronavirus symptoms – including fever, a persistent cough and loss of taste and smell – is eligible for testing.

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household.

All tests must be booked – there are no walk-in or drive-in appointments.

After booking a test, you will be encouraged to alert those who you have had close contact with – and those in your household should start a period of self-isolation for 14 days since symptoms began.

A list of scenarios and how long you should self-isolate for can be found on the Suffolk County Council testing website.

Links to the Home, But Not Alone service are also available on the website.

How do you book a test?

Tests can be booked via the government’s online portal or by calling the new dedicated 119 number.

Essential workers can also book for priority testing, alongside those working in care homes – including asymptomatic carers.

In Waveney, tests for key workers such as teachers and those working in transport are eligible for free testing outside of the government’s testing capability.

The tests, offered by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, can be applied for via its website.

Government guidance states tests need to be carried out within the first five days of symptoms appearing in order to be the most effective.