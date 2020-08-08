E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Where are the Covid-19 mobile testing centres this week?

PUBLISHED: 08:01 09 August 2020

Mobile coronavirus testing centres will visit several smaller rural communities to make sure everyone that needs a test can get one Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mobile coronavirus testing centres will visit several smaller rural communities to make sure everyone that needs a test can get one Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Find out where your nearest coronavirus testing centre is in Suffolk this week.

As well as permanent testing centres such as the one set up at the Copdock Interchange near Ipswich, there are several pop-up mobile testing centres that visit smaller communities in Suffolk every week.

Where will the testing centres be?

• Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, August 15

• Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, August 11 and Friday, August 14.

• Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Sunday, August 9, Wednesday, August 12 and Sunday, August 16.

• Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Sunday, August 9, Thursday, August 13 and Sunday, August 16.

• Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, August 11 and Saturday, August 15.

• Haverhill – Meadows Car Park – Monday, August 10 and Thursday, August 13.

• Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, August 10 and Thursday, August 13.

• Lowestoft – Water Lane Leisure Centre – Monday, August 10, Wednesday, August 12 and Friday, August 14.

• Sudbury – Saturday, August 15.

Ahat about outside of Suffolk?

There are test centres in south Norfolk and north Essex as well:

• Attleborough – Connaught Hall, Station Road – Friday, August 7 and Friday, August 14.

• Clacton-on-Sea – Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland-on-Sea – Friday, August 7, Tuesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 13.

• Thetford – Tanner Street South Car Park – Sunday, August 9, Wednesday, August 12 and Sunday, August 16.

• Watton – Kittell Close Car Park – Tuesday, August 11

Who is eligible for testing?

In England, anyone showing coronavirus symptoms – including fever, a persistent cough and loss of taste and smell – is eligible for testing.

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household.

All tests must be booked – there are no walk-in or drive-in appointments.

After booking a test, you will be encouraged to alert those who you have had close contact with – and those in your household should start a period of self-isolation for 14 days since symptoms began.

A list of scenarios and how long you should self-isolate for can be found on the Suffolk County Council testing website.

Links to the Home, But Not Alone service are also available on the website.

How do you book a test?

Tests can be booked via the government’s online portal or by calling the new dedicated 119 number.

Essential workers can also book for priority testing, alongside those working in care homes – including asymptomatic carers.

In Waveney, tests for key workers such as teachers and those working in transport are eligible for free testing outside of the government’s testing capability.

The tests, offered by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, can be applied for via its website.

Government guidance states tests need to be carried out within the first five days of symptoms appearing in order to be the most effective.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Charity urges vigilance over online kitten sales after spike in demand for ‘lockdown pets’

A leading cat charity has urged vigilance over online sales of kittens following a spike in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Charity urges vigilance over online kitten sales after spike in demand for ‘lockdown pets’

A leading cat charity has urged vigilance over online sales of kittens following a spike in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Where are the Covid-19 mobile testing centres this week?

Mobile coronavirus testing centres will visit several smaller rural communities to make sure everyone that needs a test can get one Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Take a look inside this medieval house for sale near the Suffolk coast

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

28 new homes to be built in village with ‘housing deficit’

The homes are set to be built on agricultural land in Mendlesham Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

New toilets for church centre

All Saints church in Hitcham has been awarded £68,000 from the Landfill Communities Fund. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town eyeing striker Graham, with Sunderland also keen

Ipswich Town have shown interest in ex-Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham. Photo: PA