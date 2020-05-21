E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mobile testing centres to visit Suffolk and Essex towns

PUBLISHED: 17:36 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 21 May 2020

The mobile centres will run alongside the permanent coronavirus testing centre in Copdock near Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The mobile centres will run alongside the permanent coronavirus testing centre in Copdock near Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A series of mobile testing centres will be available throughout the bank holiday weekend and into next week to help those with coronavirus symptoms.

The mobile testing sites, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence, will run alongside the existing permanent drive-through testing centre in Copdock, near Ipswich. Where will the sites be located?

Three centres visited Leiston, Haverhill and Lowestoft today (Thursday, May 21).

The only mobile unit open in Suffolk on Friday will be in Newmarket Leisure Centre in Exning Road. Outside of the county, centres in Harwich and Diss will be open.

On Saturday, a unit will open at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Rotterdam Road and in Thetford, while further centres at the disused recycling station in Rougham Hill Road, Bury St Edmunds, and at Hartismere Hospital, Eye, will be open on Sunday. Thetford will also be open again Sunday.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the only mobile centre open will be at Meadows Car Park in Haverhill, which will again open on Thursday, May 28. In Essex, testing will be available in Clacton and Harwich.

On Tuesday, May 26, testing will be available at Leiston Leisure Centre and the Lowestoft and Newmarket centres. The units will also return to Lowestoft and Leiston on May 28.

Both Bury St Edmunds and Eye will be open on Wednesday alongside Clacton.

The Suffolk Resilience Forum, comprising of the Suffolk’s NHS, emergency and public services, is currently finalising details for further sites in the coming weeks.

Who is eligible for a test?

Anyone over the age of five who is showing coronavirus symptoms can now apply for a test. All tests must be pre-booked online – no drop-in appointments are available.

A time slot will be given to those eligible for a test.

Tests can be booked for yourself, or on behalf of another member of your household.

Tests are not suitable for those under five.

Those wishing to book a test should visit the government’s official coronavirus portal. Key workers can apply here, and those showing symptoms can apply here.

In Waveney, tests for key workers such as teachers and those working in transport are eligible for free testing outside of the government’s testing capability.

The tests, offered by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, can be applied for via their website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mobile testing centres to visit Suffolk and Essex towns

The mobile centres will run alongside the permanent coronavirus testing centre in Copdock near Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car parking charges at council-run parks reintroduced ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

The daffodils are spectacular at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

East of England Co-op encourages members to give dividend to charity after good financial results

East of England Co-op, has reported strong results in the financial year 2019-20. Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

Inquest into death of baby girl found at recycling centre set to open

An inquest into the death of a baby girl who was found in a Needham Market recycling centre is set to open. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Funding pot for charities to cover extra costs from adapting to Covid crisis

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24