Mobile testing centres to visit Suffolk and Essex towns

The mobile centres will run alongside the permanent coronavirus testing centre in Copdock near Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A series of mobile testing centres will be available throughout the bank holiday weekend and into next week to help those with coronavirus symptoms.

The mobile testing sites, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence, will run alongside the existing permanent drive-through testing centre in Copdock, near Ipswich. Where will the sites be located?

Three centres visited Leiston, Haverhill and Lowestoft today (Thursday, May 21).

The only mobile unit open in Suffolk on Friday will be in Newmarket Leisure Centre in Exning Road. Outside of the county, centres in Harwich and Diss will be open.

On Saturday, a unit will open at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Rotterdam Road and in Thetford, while further centres at the disused recycling station in Rougham Hill Road, Bury St Edmunds, and at Hartismere Hospital, Eye, will be open on Sunday. Thetford will also be open again Sunday.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the only mobile centre open will be at Meadows Car Park in Haverhill, which will again open on Thursday, May 28. In Essex, testing will be available in Clacton and Harwich.

On Tuesday, May 26, testing will be available at Leiston Leisure Centre and the Lowestoft and Newmarket centres. The units will also return to Lowestoft and Leiston on May 28.

Both Bury St Edmunds and Eye will be open on Wednesday alongside Clacton.

The Suffolk Resilience Forum, comprising of the Suffolk’s NHS, emergency and public services, is currently finalising details for further sites in the coming weeks.

Who is eligible for a test?

Anyone over the age of five who is showing coronavirus symptoms can now apply for a test. All tests must be pre-booked online – no drop-in appointments are available.

A time slot will be given to those eligible for a test.

Tests can be booked for yourself, or on behalf of another member of your household.

Tests are not suitable for those under five.

Those wishing to book a test should visit the government’s official coronavirus portal. Key workers can apply here, and those showing symptoms can apply here.

In Waveney, tests for key workers such as teachers and those working in transport are eligible for free testing outside of the government’s testing capability.

The tests, offered by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, can be applied for via their website.