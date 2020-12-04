Suffolk districts remain below average England Covid-19 rate

Every district in Suffolk and north Essex remains under the average coronavirus rate in England, new figures show.

The latest government data shows that the Covid-19 rate in every Suffolk district is declining with Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk placing in the lowest 11 districts in England.

For the second day in a row, Ipswich saw the biggest fall in cases, with 129.3 positive tests per 100,000 people in the seven days up to November 30, from 157 during the previous week.

The current Covid-19 rate in England is 150.9 cases per 100,000 people.

In Essex, Braintree and Maldon saw a fall in cases while Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford all saw slight rises.

The highest rate in north Essex is in Braintree where 103.5 positive tests were seen in 100,000 people.