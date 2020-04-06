EADT Daily podcast: Why Queen’s coronavirus speech was ‘spot on’ and full of hope

HM Queen Elizabeth II has made a televised address to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: BUCKINGHAM PALACE/PA

Today’s EADT Daily podcast discusses the historic moment the Queen addressed the nation, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson being hospitalised with Covid-19 and whether outdoor exercise should be banned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star Brad Jones is joined by senior digital reporter Sophie Barnett and local government correspondent Jason Noble to discuss the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk as we enter the third week of lockdown.

They reflect on the Queen’s words “we will meet again”, with editor Brad Jones saying this positive message gives us hope and urges us to carry on.

Jason Noble also explains how the coronavirus crisis “does not discriminate”, as shown by Boris Johnson’s situation, and how Suffolk’s councils could be impacted in the long-run as a result of the pandemic.

Listen every day for all the latest news from Suffolk surrounding the crisis and subscribe to our channel here.

You can also join our Facebook group for all the latest coronavirus updates in Suffolk, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest coronavirus updates and government advice with our news alerts here.