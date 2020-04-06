E-edition Read the EADT online edition
EADT Daily podcast: Why Queen’s coronavirus speech was ‘spot on’ and full of hope

PUBLISHED: 15:04 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 06 April 2020

HM Queen Elizabeth II has made a televised address to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: BUCKINGHAM PALACE/PA

HM Queen Elizabeth II has made a televised address to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: BUCKINGHAM PALACE/PA

Today’s EADT Daily podcast discusses the historic moment the Queen addressed the nation, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson being hospitalised with Covid-19 and whether outdoor exercise should be banned.

Editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star Brad Jones is joined by senior digital reporter Sophie Barnett and local government correspondent Jason Noble to discuss the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk as we enter the third week of lockdown.

They reflect on the Queen’s words “we will meet again”, with editor Brad Jones saying this positive message gives us hope and urges us to carry on.

Jason Noble also explains how the coronavirus crisis “does not discriminate”, as shown by Boris Johnson’s situation, and how Suffolk’s councils could be impacted in the long-run as a result of the pandemic.

Listen every day for all the latest news from Suffolk surrounding the crisis and subscribe to our channel here.

You can also join our Facebook group for all the latest coronavirus updates in Suffolk, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest coronavirus updates and government advice with our news alerts here.

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Housing developers lose latest battle to remove bowling green’s community status

Some of the members of the Melton Park CSA, pictured last summer PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

