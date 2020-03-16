What do I do with my rubbish if I’m self-isolating due to coronavirus?

Rubbish collections in Suffolk will continue as normal for now. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

Fresh guidance has been given to homes by Suffolk’s councils over how people should dispose of their rubbish in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

All of Suffolk councils on Monday confirmed they were following national guidelines for bin collections, but there were additional measures for those with the virus or self-isolating.

A spokeswoman from Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils said: “Anyone awaiting test results has received instructions direct from the NHS over how to deal with their waste.

“The guidance is to put tissues etc in a plastic rubbish bag and tie it when full.

“The bag should then be placed in a second bin bag and tied and kept in a secure place.

“If the individual tests negative, this can be put with normal waste.

“If the individual tests positive, then it should be stored for at least 72 hours before being put with the normal waste.

“If storage for at least 72 hours is not appropriate, we will arrange for collection as a Category B infectious waste.”

According to East Suffolk Council, that guidance is for people opting to self-isolate who may not know if they have the virus or even been tested.

Ipswich Borough Council confirmed that it was continuing its collections as normal, but plans were being prepared behind the scenes if availability of refuse workers became a problem – a measure it is understood all district and borough councils are undertaking.

