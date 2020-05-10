E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: List of ‘extremely vulnerable’ in Suffolk grows to 22,000

PUBLISHED: 00:13 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 00:27 10 May 2020

The number of people on Suffolk's shielded patient list has grown to 22,000. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The number of people on Suffolk's shielded patient list has grown to 22,000. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The list of those believed to be “extremely vulnerable” to Covid-19 in Suffolk has grown again – meaning 22,000 people in the county are now believed to be at high risk from the virus.

A rise for the second week in a row to Suffolk’s “shielded patient list” means the number of people being told not to go outside until the end of June has risen by more than 4,000 people in a fortnight.

MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here

The government created the list as the pandemic took hold earlier this year to identify those most in need of protection from the illness.

Its original list, based on NHS data, included those with specific medical conditions which put them at greater risk from Covid-19 – such as those with breathing problems, cancer patients and pregnant women.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

However, GPs have since been adding names to the list of patients they believe also qualify but were not included on the original list.

You may also want to watch:

Having been at around 18,000 on April 24, Suffolk’s list now stands at 22,000 – a rise of more than a fifth in a fortnight.

Nationwide, the shielded patient list has more than doubled from 900,000 to 2million in recent weeks as doctors add more at-risk people.

Those on the list are being told to “strictly avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus”.

Each person has received an NHS letter and text message which says: “Do not leave your house,” for fear they might become infected.

That restriction remains in place until at least the end of June, regardless of whether a lockdown is being imposed in the UK or not.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: “Data continues to be sent through from government to Suffolk County Council on the residents who are part of the ‘shielding group’.

“The Suffolk list has increased to over 22,000 in Suffolk as the NHS continues to update the list (over 2million across the nation).”

The spokesman added that the “county, districts and boroughs have been proactive in contacting shielding residents that had not responded to the original NHS letter to enquire whether urgent support was required”.

So far, they have contacted about 15,000 people between them.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus: List of ‘extremely vulnerable’ in Suffolk grows to 22,000

The number of people on Suffolk's shielded patient list has grown to 22,000. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more die at Suffolk and Essex hospitals after contracting coronavirus

Coronavirus warning signs on the gate of Allenby Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opening of £2.4m swimming pool delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

This is the latest artist's impression of the future Hadleigh Pool, set for a £2.4million renovation Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Body of former life-prisoner found in derelict war bunker, inquest hears

David Jenkins died on August 30, 2019, and inquest has heard. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24