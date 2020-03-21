E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Shoppers still lining up to clear shelves despite government advice on stockpiling

PUBLISHED: 13:13 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 21 March 2020

This was all that was left on one supermarket shelf after a day's stockpiling by residents in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

This was all that was left on one supermarket shelf after a day's stockpiling by residents in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Shoppers are repeatedly ignoring government advice about stockpiling, with 6am queues at supermarkets across Suffolk today.

As well as supermarkets, shoppers in Martlesham Health made long queues to pick up their produce at the fruit and veg market Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDAs well as supermarkets, shoppers in Martlesham Health made long queues to pick up their produce at the fruit and veg market Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

For the last week, shoppers have gone against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for calm in food shops and lines of trolleys outside supermarkets in the early hours have become a common sight.

READ MORE: All out coronavirus coverage in one place

In our video you can see some shoppers disregarding social distancing advice, standing much closer than two metres from each other.

These scenes were recorded the day after the PM announced all pubs, club, cafes and other leisure businesses should close as soon as possible.

• Join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates Group for all the latest information

Despite regular assurances that there is no food shortage in the UK and restrictions on the number of items people can buy, shelves are being cleared by members of the public filling their cupboards.

The behaviour has resulted in many supermarkets going further and dedicating time to older, vulnerable customers and emergency workers in the mornings in an attempt to make sure they get what they need.

READ MORE: All the new supermarket shopping times in one place

Mr Johnson said he would be speaking to supermarket bosses about efforts to keep supplies flowing and how to overcome the panic buying that is gripping the UK.

Shelves have been stripped of essential items, such as toilet rolls, hand sanitiser, paracetamol, meat, fruit and vegetables as shoppers ignore pleas not to stockpile.

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

