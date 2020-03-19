Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s Aldi and Lidl shops across Suffolk have taken drastic measures to protect vulnerable shoppers from the effects of mass panic buying.

Crowds in Tesco in Martlesham were shopping from 6am as panic buying continues Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Crowds in Tesco in Martlesham were shopping from 6am as panic buying continues Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Since tough social distancing advice came into effect on March 16, supermarkets have been struggling to cope with demand from frantic shoppers filling trollies with toilet roll, pasta and hand sanitiser.

Some shops have introduced dedicated hours for older shoppers, whereas others are imposing limits on the number of items consumers can purchase.

Here is a full list of all the supermarket restrictions so far:

Tesco

• All items are limited to thee per person

Toilet paper is one of many items shoppers can only buy a limited number of Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Toilet paper is one of many items shoppers can only buy a limited number of Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

• Tesco shops that were previously open 24 hours a day are now closing at 10pm Monday-Saturday, opening 6am so staff can restock shelves

• Social distancing policies are in place at checkouts

• On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9-10am, staff are asking shoppers to respect an hours shopping for older/vulnerable people

• Shoppers have been urged to come into supermarkets if they can to leave delivery slots for the elderly or those self-isolating

Morrisons

• Some cleaning products are restricted, with no more than six bottles of bleach per person and two hand sanitiser products

Crowds of people wait outside Aldi in Martlesham, preparing to stockpile amid coronavirus fears Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Crowds of people wait outside Aldi in Martlesham, preparing to stockpile amid coronavirus fears Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

• Customers are being asked to use ‘contact-free’ payment methods, such as paying by card, contactless or smartphone

• By March 23 the supermarket hopes to have ‘simple-to-order’ food packages available for online orders

Sainsbury’s

• All items are limited to three per person

• Toiletries like soap and toilet roll are limited to two per person, as well as long-life milk

• Cafes in supermarkets are closed and staff redistributed across shops

Aldi shoppers are limited to no more than four of every item Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Aldi shoppers are limited to no more than four of every item Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

• First hour of opening times in shops dedicated to older/vulnerable shoppers

Asda

• All items are limited to thee per person

• Hand sanitiser limited to two per person

• Asda shops that were previously open 24 hours a day are now closing at 12am Monday-Saturday, opening 6am so staff can restock shelves

Iceland

• All Suffolk and north Essex branches’ first hour of opening times dedicated to older/vulnerable shoppers

Waitrose

• All items are limited to thee per person

• Toilet roll limited to two per person

• Cafes and coffee bars in supermarkets are closed and staff redistributed across shops

Aldi

• All items are limited to four per person

• From Friday, March 20, shops are closing at 8pm to allow more time to restock shelves

Lidl

• All shops now open 8am-8pm

Ocado

The online shopping website is temporarily closed while bosses eastablish a solution to high volume of orders.