Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place
PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 March 2020
Charlotte Bond
Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s Aldi and Lidl shops across Suffolk have taken drastic measures to protect vulnerable shoppers from the effects of mass panic buying.
Since tough social distancing advice came into effect on March 16, supermarkets have been struggling to cope with demand from frantic shoppers filling trollies with toilet roll, pasta and hand sanitiser.
Some shops have introduced dedicated hours for older shoppers, whereas others are imposing limits on the number of items consumers can purchase.
Here is a full list of all the supermarket restrictions so far:
Tesco
• All items are limited to thee per person
• Tesco shops that were previously open 24 hours a day are now closing at 10pm Monday-Saturday, opening 6am so staff can restock shelves
• Social distancing policies are in place at checkouts
• On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9-10am, staff are asking shoppers to respect an hours shopping for older/vulnerable people
• Shoppers have been urged to come into supermarkets if they can to leave delivery slots for the elderly or those self-isolating
Morrisons
• Some cleaning products are restricted, with no more than six bottles of bleach per person and two hand sanitiser products
• Customers are being asked to use ‘contact-free’ payment methods, such as paying by card, contactless or smartphone
• By March 23 the supermarket hopes to have ‘simple-to-order’ food packages available for online orders
Sainsbury’s
• All items are limited to three per person
• Toiletries like soap and toilet roll are limited to two per person, as well as long-life milk
• Cafes in supermarkets are closed and staff redistributed across shops
• First hour of opening times in shops dedicated to older/vulnerable shoppers
Asda
• All items are limited to thee per person
• Hand sanitiser limited to two per person
• Asda shops that were previously open 24 hours a day are now closing at 12am Monday-Saturday, opening 6am so staff can restock shelves
Iceland
• All Suffolk and north Essex branches’ first hour of opening times dedicated to older/vulnerable shoppers
Waitrose
• All items are limited to thee per person
• Toilet roll limited to two per person
• Cafes and coffee bars in supermarkets are closed and staff redistributed across shops
Aldi
• All items are limited to four per person
• From Friday, March 20, shops are closing at 8pm to allow more time to restock shelves
Lidl
• All shops now open 8am-8pm
Ocado
The online shopping website is temporarily closed while bosses eastablish a solution to high volume of orders.