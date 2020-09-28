Where will mobile coronavirus testing stations be visiting this week?

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit towns across Suffolk and north Essex this week.

The testing stations, operated by G4s, run alongside the regional testing site at Copdock and are organised with support from the Suffolk Resilience Forum, comprising of the county’s NHS and emergency and public services.

The regional testing site remains open seven days a week from 7am to 8pm.

Home testing is also available, while a new testing site for key workers at Martlesham Park and Ride until Friday, October 9.

Where will the testing centres be?

Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, October 3

Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, October 29 and Friday, October 2.

Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, September 30 and Sunday, October 4.

Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Thursday, October 1 and Sunday, October 4.

Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, September 29 and Saturday, October 3.

Haverhill – Meadows Car Park, Ehringhausen Way – Monday, September 28 and Thursday, October 1.

Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, September 28 and Thursday, October 1.

Lowestoft – Dipp Farm Playing Fields, Corton Road – Monday, September 28, Wednesday, September 30 and Friday, October 2.

Sudbury – Great Cornard Sports Centre – Wednesday, September 30 and Saturday, October 3.

Where can you get tested outside of Suffolk?

Clacton-on-Sea – Hazelmere Road Car park – Monday, September 28 and Thursday, October 1.

How do you book a test?

Tests previously did not require booking, although the resilience forum is now asking for people to book their tests online or via the dedicated 119 service due to high demand.

Those who cannot get a test are advised to try again in several hours as tests are continually made available throughout the day.

What does the test involve?

The test involves using a long cotton bud to take a swab of inside the nose and the back of the throat – those over the age of 12 can do the test themselves or can ask for assistance from a member of staff.

When do you get your results?

Results are normally available the day after taking the test, although some may take up to 72 hours. Results will be received by text or email.