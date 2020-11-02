E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk close to Tier 2 before national lockdown, Public Health Suffolk confirms

PUBLISHED: 06:01 03 November 2020

Suffolk was already close to moving into Tier 2 prior to the Government's latest national Covid-19 lockdown, it has emerged. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Suffolk was already close to moving into Tier 2 prior to the Government's latest national Covid-19 lockdown, it has emerged. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Archant

Suffolk was on the cusp of entering Tier 2 prior to the government’s national lockdown announcement, public health chiefs have said – and could have been just a fortnight away.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk urged people to follow the rules. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILStuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk urged people to follow the rules. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

It comes as a warning to those who have argued a lockdown in Suffolk is not warranted because infection rates were lower than other parts of the country.

Public Health Suffolk’s director Stuart Keeble has urged people to embrace the latest national lockdown measures, and warned that without them the county would have been plunged into Tier 2 restrictions anyway.

Sources indicate that could have been just a fortnight away.

MORE: Covid-19 testing capacity increased in Suffolk

“This national lockdown isn’t an injustice for Suffolk,” Mr Keeble said.

The three tiers of Covid restrictions. Picture: ARCHANTThe three tiers of Covid restrictions. Picture: ARCHANT

“Our infection rates continue to accelerate, and without this decisive action it would be just a short time before parts of Suffolk would meet some of the Tier 2 criteria.

“Coronavirus is an acute and complicated challenge, one which affects our lives and livelihoods.

You may also want to watch:

“We must abide by the national lockdown from Thursday to ensure that we can enjoy our freedoms in the future.

“While some people may question this decision and say local case numbers remain relatively low compared to other parts of the UK, this pandemic does not respect county boundaries and many communities in Suffolk have already experienced the impact of Covid.”

Suffolk County Council bosses held a summit on Monday morning to map out the response needed ahead of Thursday, although many measures such as PPE supplies and Covid-secure measures for adult social care staff have remained in place since the first lockdown.

Mr Keeble and the public health team have urged people to continue to follow the guidance around washing hands, wearing face masks and social distancing.

He added: “It is so important that we all continue to do the right things to protect our families, friends, neighbours and ourselves from this terrible virus by washing our hands, wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and respecting the restrictions of this coming period of lockdown.

“This will be a testing time for many businesses and local people who may feel particularly worried or anxious about what’s to come in the next few weeks but help is available.”

Those in need are urged to phone the Suffolk Advice and Support Service phoneline on 0800 068 3131 where financial support, professional advice and help with living costs can be sought.

MORE: Covid-19 cases rising in Suffolk prompts plea not to dismiss social distancing

District councils across the county have stressed they will continue to deliver essential services such as waste collection, and would be working with public health, police, emergency and health services to keep people safe.

Those authorities were responsible for dishing out support such as business grants and homelessness provision during the first lockdown, with more information on support this time around expected this week once the Government has finalised the package available.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk primary school to stay closed all week following half-term break

Abbots Green Academy will remain closed all week Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk primary school to stay closed all week following half-term break

Abbots Green Academy will remain closed all week Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk close to Tier 2 before national lockdown, Public Health Suffolk confirms

Suffolk was already close to moving into Tier 2 prior to the Government's latest national Covid-19 lockdown, it has emerged. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

A litmus test, limited options and time for an injection of pace? – Talking points head of Sunderland v Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson shake hands last season. Photo: Pagepix

Prisoner accused of walking out of jail before returning next day

Derek Pinto is accused of absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Carer who lost father to Covid-19 honoured with national award

Jess Pridmore with her trophy from CareLineLive Picture: WE SIMPLY CARE