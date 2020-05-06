Six more coronavirus-related deaths of patients in Suffolk and north Essex

ESNEFT have reported the deaths of six more coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

There have been six more deaths of patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed six coronavirus patients in their care had died on Wednesday.

The ages of the patients or the hospitals they died at is not yet known.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which manages West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, reported no new deaths with Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The new deaths take the total of people who have died with coronavirus at ESNEFT’s hospitals to 275.

The number of people who have died with the virus at West Suffolk Hospital remains at 44.

MORE: 2,000 more Suffolk people added to ‘extremely vulnerable’ list