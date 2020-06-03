E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

‘We’re so grateful’ – More than 500 coronavirus patients recover after treatment at our hospitals

03 June, 2020 - 05:30
Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

Emily Woodger

Hundreds of people treated for Covid-19 infections at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals have recovered enough to return home, it has emerged.

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily WoodgerEmily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

In total, 542 people across our region have successfully been treated for the illness.

Across the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust – which covers sites including Ipswich Hospital, Colchester Hospital and the smaller Aldeburgh and Felixstowe hospitals – 423 patients have been discharged to continue their recovery since the beginning of the pandemic.

Another 119 people had recovered well enough to go home at the West Suffolk Hospital as of Monday, June 1.

Across all hospitals, 403 deaths have been reported – 333 at ESNEFT and 70 at West Suffolk.

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily WoodgerEmily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

Over the past few months, stories of recovery have been shared by survivors of the disease – thanking NHS and care staff for their efforts in saving their lives.

The parents of five-month-old baby Amelia praised the NHS after they were plunged into fear and uncertainty when their daughter tested positive for coronavirus.

Mum Emily Woodger first realised something was wrong with her daughter Amelia when her usually happy and alert baby would not stop sleeping and came down with a temperature.

MORE: ‘I felt helpless’: Parents’ tell of five-month-old baby’s coronavirus fight

Dermot O'Riordan and his wife Liz have praised NHS staff Picture: LIZ O'RIORDANDermot O'Riordan and his wife Liz have praised NHS staff Picture: LIZ O'RIORDAN

But by 10.30pm on Saturday, April 4, Amelia’s symptoms had worsened, and they were told to go straight to A&E at West Suffolk Hospital. She later tested positive for coronavirus.

After the ordeal, the 25-year-old used Facebook to post a photo of her now healthy baby, with a message thanking the NHS.

She added: “The NHS staff were absolutely amazing.

“You don’t realise how much we need the NHS until something like that happens to you.”

Jason Mageehan, who spent almost a month in intensive care, pictured with his wife Eleth and his daughter Blayke. Picture: JASON MAGEEHANJason Mageehan, who spent almost a month in intensive care, pictured with his wife Eleth and his daughter Blayke. Picture: JASON MAGEEHAN

Wards erupted in applause as dad-of-one Jason Mageehan, from Little Bromley near Manningtree, was discharged from critical care after three-and-a-half weeks.

The 35-year-old spent nearly a month battling coronavirus in intensive care at Colchester Hospital.

MORE: Father who almost died from coronavirus thanks ‘incredible staff’ as he leaves critical care

He received a special round of applause from hospital staff on Saturday, April 18, as he was moved to a regular ward.

Jason Mageehan was in intensive care at Colchester Hospital for almost a month receiving treatment for Covid-19 and is now on the mend. Picture: JASON MAGEEHANJason Mageehan was in intensive care at Colchester Hospital for almost a month receiving treatment for Covid-19 and is now on the mend. Picture: JASON MAGEEHAN

Speaking at the time, he said: “Covid-19 is not a harmless cold, for many it’s a death blow and it nearly was for me. But the Colchester team worked so hard on me.

“The level of care has been so intense, the staff genuinely have cared for me.”

Dermot O’Riordan, a consultant surgeon at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, was struck down with coronavirus in early April.

MORE: All the latest coronavirus news in your area

He told how the virus left him feeling “awful” and eventually had to be admitted to hospital.

Mr O’Riordan did not require a ventilator and was able to go home two days later.

He and wife Liz, a fellow surgeon, praised those fighting on the front lines, as well as all the back room staff keeping the operation running behind the scenes.

Liz added: “We owe a huge thank you to everyone who works in the NHS – not just the doctors and nurses.”

• Join our coronavirus Facebook group and sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Investigation underway into cause of fire which destroyed five beach huts

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Investigation underway into cause of fire which destroyed five beach huts

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after van crashes into house

Essex Police are attending a collision in Chantry Close, Clacton, after a van drove into a house and two men have been arrested, one of them on suspicion of attempted murder. PicturE: GOOGLE MAPS

Road closure and “Keep Left” signs coming in as Ipswich eases lockdown

Keep Left signs will be introduced on pedestrian areas like Tavern Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Exit interview: Keane felt like the icing on Town’s cake but will now play the waiting game once again

Will Keane is set to leave Ipswich Town at the end of June

Suffolk couple stranded in Colombia appeal for ‘vital’ donations to help local people

Fizzy and Jack Lillingston could be stuck in Colombia untill September after all international flights were cancelled. Picture: FIZZY LILLINGSTON

Beware of test and trace system scam attempts, warn consumer officials

The test and trace system launched last Thursday Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24