‘We’re so grateful’ – More than 500 coronavirus patients recover after treatment at our hospitals

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger Emily Woodger

Hundreds of people treated for Covid-19 infections at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals have recovered enough to return home, it has emerged.

In total, 542 people across our region have successfully been treated for the illness.

Across the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust – which covers sites including Ipswich Hospital, Colchester Hospital and the smaller Aldeburgh and Felixstowe hospitals – 423 patients have been discharged to continue their recovery since the beginning of the pandemic.

Another 119 people had recovered well enough to go home at the West Suffolk Hospital as of Monday, June 1.

Across all hospitals, 403 deaths have been reported – 333 at ESNEFT and 70 at West Suffolk.

Over the past few months, stories of recovery have been shared by survivors of the disease – thanking NHS and care staff for their efforts in saving their lives.

The parents of five-month-old baby Amelia praised the NHS after they were plunged into fear and uncertainty when their daughter tested positive for coronavirus.

Mum Emily Woodger first realised something was wrong with her daughter Amelia when her usually happy and alert baby would not stop sleeping and came down with a temperature.

Dermot O'Riordan and his wife Liz have praised NHS staff Picture: LIZ O'RIORDAN Dermot O'Riordan and his wife Liz have praised NHS staff Picture: LIZ O'RIORDAN

But by 10.30pm on Saturday, April 4, Amelia’s symptoms had worsened, and they were told to go straight to A&E at West Suffolk Hospital. She later tested positive for coronavirus.

After the ordeal, the 25-year-old used Facebook to post a photo of her now healthy baby, with a message thanking the NHS.

She added: “The NHS staff were absolutely amazing.

“You don’t realise how much we need the NHS until something like that happens to you.”

Jason Mageehan, who spent almost a month in intensive care, pictured with his wife Eleth and his daughter Blayke. Picture: JASON MAGEEHAN Jason Mageehan, who spent almost a month in intensive care, pictured with his wife Eleth and his daughter Blayke. Picture: JASON MAGEEHAN

Wards erupted in applause as dad-of-one Jason Mageehan, from Little Bromley near Manningtree, was discharged from critical care after three-and-a-half weeks.

The 35-year-old spent nearly a month battling coronavirus in intensive care at Colchester Hospital.

He received a special round of applause from hospital staff on Saturday, April 18, as he was moved to a regular ward.

Jason Mageehan was in intensive care at Colchester Hospital for almost a month receiving treatment for Covid-19 and is now on the mend. Picture: JASON MAGEEHAN Jason Mageehan was in intensive care at Colchester Hospital for almost a month receiving treatment for Covid-19 and is now on the mend. Picture: JASON MAGEEHAN

Speaking at the time, he said: “Covid-19 is not a harmless cold, for many it’s a death blow and it nearly was for me. But the Colchester team worked so hard on me.

“The level of care has been so intense, the staff genuinely have cared for me.”

Dermot O’Riordan, a consultant surgeon at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, was struck down with coronavirus in early April.

He told how the virus left him feeling “awful” and eventually had to be admitted to hospital.

Mr O’Riordan did not require a ventilator and was able to go home two days later.

He and wife Liz, a fellow surgeon, praised those fighting on the front lines, as well as all the back room staff keeping the operation running behind the scenes.

Liz added: “We owe a huge thank you to everyone who works in the NHS – not just the doctors and nurses.”

