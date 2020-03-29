E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire crews visit more than 200 people in Suffolk to provide vital support

PUBLISHED: 20:22 29 March 2020

Suffolk's chief fire officer, Mark Hardingham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk's chief fire officer, Mark Hardingham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Firefighters from almost every station in Suffolk have been making checks on vulnerable people and helping to arrange food and supplies.

Fire crews visit people in Suffolk over the weekend Picture: Ian Bowell/Suffolk Fire and RescueFire crews visit people in Suffolk over the weekend Picture: Ian Bowell/Suffolk Fire and Rescue

More than 200 people were visited on Saturday for a welfare check, with fire crews supporting the community work going on throughout the county amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government has contacted 1.5million people in the UK, instructing them to self-isolate and remain indoors for a period of 12 weeks.

The letters started arriving with those in Suffolk last week, with a facility to inform the government if they are not able to cope alone with no social or family infrastructure.

Following co-ordination through Friday evening, crews knocked on the doors of 240 people in Suffolk on Saturday to carry out an essential welfare check and gather relevant information about any urgent need for food or other supplies.

Food parcels are due to be delivered as soon as possible to each of these addresses.

Of the 240 visits – 14 were identified as at high risk and food packages have been arranged and provided on Sunday. A further 44 were identified as medium risk and food will be delivered in the next few days.

Mark Hardingham, Chief Fire Officer of Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said: “I am incredibly proud of everyone involved in the work that has taken place since Friday evening and which led to our firefighters providing support to 240 vulnerable people across Suffolk.

“This has been through a fantastic co-ordinated effort between Suffolk agencies and partners and Fire and Rescue Service. The response we have received from those we visited has been overwhelming and we are delighted to have been able to help at this difficult time’

The information being gathered by firefighters is being recorded and will be used to support these people throughout the coming weeks.

