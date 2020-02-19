E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Assistant coroner warned over 'comments, looks and gestures' made to staff member

PUBLISHED: 16:14 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 19 February 2020

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A Suffolk coroner has been reprimanded over "comments, looks and gestures" he made towards a member of staff.

Dr Daniel Sharpstone, who oversees inquests in Suffolk, was the subject of a complaint to the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO).

A JCIO spokesman says Dr Sharpstone has been given a "formal warning" following an investigation in which Dr Sharpstone showed "considerable remorse for his actions".

In a JCIO statement published online, a spokesman said Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland and Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice, had concluded that Dr Sharpstone's behaviour was unacceptable.

The statement said: "The Lord Chancellor and the Lord Chief Justice have issued Assistant Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone with a formal warning for comments, looks and gestures towards a member of staff, all of which took place on a single day.

"In reaching their decision, the Lord Chancellor and Lord Chief Justice concluded that Dr Sharpstone's behaviour was unacceptable even as an isolated case, but took into consideration that he expressed considerable remorse for his actions, had a previously unblemished record of conduct and has given assurances as to his future conduct."

