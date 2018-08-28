Sunshine and Showers

Snow warning issued for tonight

PUBLISHED: 08:21 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 29 January 2019

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It has been threatening for weeks but the risk of snow has heightened today and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Suffolk.

According to forecasters at Weatherquest snow is expected across the region later tonight and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Drivers are being warned conditions could be treacherous tomorrow as even if the snow does not come, there will be ice on the roads.

Snow is predicted for the whole of East Anglia, and much of the country.

Weather expert, Fred Best, said: “Tuesday will start off dry with some bright spells across the region.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for most of the country. Picture: MET OFFICEYellow weather warnings have been issued for most of the country. Picture: MET OFFICE

“Clouds will begin to appear in the afternoon coming in from the west of the region and some rain will push through the clouds later this evening.

“Rain could turn to snow later this evening.”

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 5C today, and will drop to zero degrees close to midnight.

Wednesday morning will be even chillier with temperatures dropping to minus 4C at 6am.

The rest of the day will be mostly dry but much colder than today with highs of just 3C.

Dan Holley, a meteorologist from Weatherquest tweeted: “Still looking like small amounts of snow, a patchy 1-3cm with locally 5cm.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

In the wake of this, Suffolk Highways have warned drivers to take care on the roads - and for pedestrians to be wary of icy pavements.

Meanwhile gritters will be out in force on the A14, A12 and other major roads tonight.

Rail users may also experience delays, cancellations and last-minute short-formed train notifications and are encouraged to check the Greater Anglia Journeycheck website for the latest information on all affected journeys.

We will have live coverage tomorrow should the county be covered in snow, as well as updates on possible school closures.

Visit our website for all the latest news, pictures, videos and forecasts.

