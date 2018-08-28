Sunshine and Showers

D-Day for council tax bills as Suffolk’s cabinet debates budget

PUBLISHED: 10:45 29 January 2019

Suffolk County Council's cabinet is meeting at its Endeavour House headquarters. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Council tax bills in Suffolk are set to go up by between £60 and £65 a year for the residents of an “average” home in the county in the wake of today’s budget meeting by the county.

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet is meeting today and is expected to approve a 4% rise in council tax demands. When added to a 3% rise from districts and boroughs and a 12.7% from Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore that means the overall rise will be 4.7%.

That means the rise for a Band D home, the government’s yardstick, will be between £77 and £84 a year across Suffolk. For a Band B home – the most numerous in the county – the bill will go up by between £60 and £65. In Ipswich the bill for a Band B home will go up from £1,387 a year to £1,452.

The final decision on the county’s council tax will be made in mid-February and the district and boroughs, which actually send out the bills, will make their decisions by the end of that month. The demands for payment will arrive during April.

