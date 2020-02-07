E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Investigation launched into conduct of councillor who followed female lorry driver for 15 miles

PUBLISHED: 16:36 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 07 February 2020

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by councillor Victor Lukaniuk, according to reports. Picture: EMMA FULCHER

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by councillor Victor Lukaniuk, according to reports. Picture: EMMA FULCHER

Emma Fulcher

A Suffolk councillor who reportedly left a female lorry driver "scared" and "intimidated" has been ordered to apologise for his actions while a formal complaints procedure investigates his conduct.

Victor Lukaniuk claimed HGV momvements has been an issue. Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELLVictor Lukaniuk claimed HGV momvements has been an issue. Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL

Victor Lukaniuk is reported to have tailed 24-year-old truck driver Emma Fulcher for 15 miles between Brandon and Thetford, on January 29.

According to Mr Lukaniuk, a member of the West Suffolk Independents who is a councillor for Suffolk County Council, West Suffolk Council and Brandon Town Council, his actions were motivated by issues with HGV movements through the area.

Despite failing to apologise to Ms Fulcher, Mr Lukaniuk has now been ordered to apologise by Penny Otton, leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at the county council.

A spokesman from Suffolk County Council confirmed a formal complaint had been made and was now being investigated under its code of conduct.

Penny Otton, leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at the county council, has ordered Mr Lukaniuk to apologise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPenny Otton, leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at the county council, has ordered Mr Lukaniuk to apologise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is understood that no formal complaint has been made to West Suffolk Council.

Ms Fulcher said that she made a number of attempts to allow him to pass.

You may also want to watch:

She told the Thetford and Brandon Times: "The distance he followed me was alarming, especially when you're on your own. I was intimidated because I knew it was a male.

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher said she made several attempts to lose him. Picture: EMMA FULCHERLorry driver Emma Fulcher said she made several attempts to lose him. Picture: EMMA FULCHER

"It was going on for quite a while, I was deliberately doing under the speed limit to shake him off and I looped around the roundabout twice and so did he.

"It made me feel uncomfortable and I became quite distraught because I didn't know what was going to happen."

Mr Lukaniuk was eventually confronted by the transport manager at the firm where she works, and the police were also involved, where he was given "words of advice".

Mr Lukaniuk said: "I'm looking at the bigger picture.

"We have an awful problem with HGVs and some councillors have been asked to do a HGV count and we have been encouraged to do that by the KVF35 project.

"The town was assured that there will be no HGVs passing through the town from the aggregate company but at the council we have reason to think otherwise.

"We are monitoring HGVs through the town and we are perfectly entitled to do that."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rubber-necking airman ‘thankful to be alive’ after causing A14 crash

Joshua Godin was busy looking at police dealing with an incident in the opposite carriageway Picture: JAMES BASS

Mechanic keeps licence despite clocking 68mph on 30mph stretch of road

Scott Stewart's Ford Focus was recorded travelling at 68mph along a 30mph stretch of road Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge set to close for 15 HOURS on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is planned to close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

How well has your child’s school performed in the latest GCSE league table for Suffolk?

Students at work at Debenham High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight charged following dawn raids in connection with county lines investigation

Eight people have been arrested following a series of dawn raids Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24