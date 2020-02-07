Investigation launched into conduct of councillor who followed female lorry driver for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by councillor Victor Lukaniuk, according to reports. Picture: EMMA FULCHER Emma Fulcher

A Suffolk councillor who reportedly left a female lorry driver "scared" and "intimidated" has been ordered to apologise for his actions while a formal complaints procedure investigates his conduct.

Victor Lukaniuk claimed HGV momvements has been an issue. Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL Victor Lukaniuk claimed HGV momvements has been an issue. Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL

Victor Lukaniuk is reported to have tailed 24-year-old truck driver Emma Fulcher for 15 miles between Brandon and Thetford, on January 29.

According to Mr Lukaniuk, a member of the West Suffolk Independents who is a councillor for Suffolk County Council, West Suffolk Council and Brandon Town Council, his actions were motivated by issues with HGV movements through the area.

Despite failing to apologise to Ms Fulcher, Mr Lukaniuk has now been ordered to apologise by Penny Otton, leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at the county council.

A spokesman from Suffolk County Council confirmed a formal complaint had been made and was now being investigated under its code of conduct.

Penny Otton, leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at the county council, has ordered Mr Lukaniuk to apologise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Penny Otton, leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at the county council, has ordered Mr Lukaniuk to apologise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is understood that no formal complaint has been made to West Suffolk Council.

Ms Fulcher said that she made a number of attempts to allow him to pass.

She told the Thetford and Brandon Times: "The distance he followed me was alarming, especially when you're on your own. I was intimidated because I knew it was a male.

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher said she made several attempts to lose him. Picture: EMMA FULCHER Lorry driver Emma Fulcher said she made several attempts to lose him. Picture: EMMA FULCHER

"It was going on for quite a while, I was deliberately doing under the speed limit to shake him off and I looped around the roundabout twice and so did he.

"It made me feel uncomfortable and I became quite distraught because I didn't know what was going to happen."

Mr Lukaniuk was eventually confronted by the transport manager at the firm where she works, and the police were also involved, where he was given "words of advice".

Mr Lukaniuk said: "I'm looking at the bigger picture.

"We have an awful problem with HGVs and some councillors have been asked to do a HGV count and we have been encouraged to do that by the KVF35 project.

"The town was assured that there will be no HGVs passing through the town from the aggregate company but at the council we have reason to think otherwise.

"We are monitoring HGVs through the town and we are perfectly entitled to do that."