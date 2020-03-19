E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Calls for further action for self employed as coronavirus grip on county tightens

PUBLISHED: 07:30 20 March 2020

Oliver Forder pictured here during a past dispute over new street lighting in Friars Street in Sudbury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A community leader from Suffolk has just been announced as the new member of its national financial authoritative body.

Oliver Forder has been elected to to one of the Liberal Democrat's key committees, the Federal Finance and Resources Committee. Picture: COURTESY OF OLIVER FORDEROliver Forder has been elected to to one of the Liberal Democrat's key committees, the Federal Finance and Resources Committee. Picture: COURTESY OF OLIVER FORDER

Sudbury Town Councillor, Oliver Forder, has been elected to one of the party’s key committees, the Federal Finance and Resources Committee (FFRC) and is pressing for action to help the self-employed and the small business market in their time of need.

Previously a director of an investment bank and responsible for setting up a successful banking office in Germany, Mr Forder has a wealth of experience in the finance sector and is keen to reassure the public in these worrying times.

Mr Forder said: “I am very pleased to have this opportunity to contribute at a national political level. The Liberal Democrats emphasis on community action seems even more important at this difficult time.

“We are, of course, supporting the government as it deals with this crisis.

“However we shall be pressing for action to ensure that people, especially people who are self-employed or who work for small businesses, are reassured about their financial futures at a time when they are already worried about their own health and the health of their friends and families.”

The FFRC is responsible for the party’s finances and organisation throughout the country, this includes inspecting the party’s accounts, planning and managing the party’s budget.

Ed Davey, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “I am delighted to welcome Oliver as member of the FFRC, which plays a crucial role in ensuring that the Liberal Democrats can continue to campaign for a fairer country.

“With his financial experience, I know he will play an important part in its work.”

