E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Will Suffolk’s council budgets weather the storm from Covid-19?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 November 2020

Suffolk County Council hopes to continue to balance its books. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council hopes to continue to balance its books. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2020 SARAH LUCY BROWN

While Ipswich council is looking at making cuts to services in a bid to balance its books during the Covid crisis, other local authorities in Suffolk seem confident that they will be able to weather the storm.

Suffolk County Council and other districts have not prepared emergency budgets as a result of dealing with the pandemic – although they have relied on government support to help tide them over the extra financial costs they have faced over the last few months.

The county council has spent an extra £42.1million as a result of issues from Covid over the last few months – but because of extra government support it is predicting a £4.3m underspend going into next year’s budget discussions.

MORE: Ipswich council plans more cuts as budget problems mount

You may also want to watch:

An East Suffolk Council spokeswoman said their officers and councillors were constantly monitoring the position, but with increased support from central government they did not see any major concerns ahead.

She said:”Early indications are that East Suffolk Council can, through its reserves and balances position, withstand these impacts in the short term, but there is obviously an extremely high level of uncertainty about the economic outlook, the local finance environment and ongoing Government policy.

“A prolonged and sustained recession, combined with the need to close the already forecast budget gap could put pressure on earmarked reserves and council projects and services.

“Ongoing review, monitoring, and forecasting for all aspects of the council’s financial position will be critical over the course of this year to enable it to respond to this rapidly changing situation and balance the budget over time.”

There was a similar response at Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils. A spokeswoman for the joint administration there said: “Our careful financial management over many years, and working together as two councils, has stood us in good stead to weather the storm.

“We are working hard behind the scenes to balance our budgets by February, but we face an inevitable financial challenge over coming years as a result – particularly given the absence of certainty from government in terms of having a long term settlement.”

Further details of the councils’ budgets for next year should become clearer in December.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man gives police 19th fake name after arrest for driving while banned

Darren Stone appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

9 of the loveliest Suffolk benches to visit with a friend in lockdown

The pond through the trees in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

School to discuss wider use of face masks amid ‘dichotomy’ of second lockdown

Coplestn High School is to discuss the possible wider use of face masks. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Corrupt Colchester financial adviser jailed over Ponzi scheme

David Stevens, of Colchester, has been jailed after setting up a Ponzi scheme Picture: SEAN DEMPSEY/PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND