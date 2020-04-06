Easter bin collections – all the changes you need to know

Councils across Suffolk have released details on Easter bin collections, with some changes set for the bank holiday weekend.

Below is a summary of the changes by council.

Ipswich Borough Council

There are no changes planned in Ipswich, as refuse crews will be working Good Friday.

Homes which normally have either blue or black bins collected Fridays should put their bin out as normal on Good Friday.

West Suffolk Council

Bin collections in West Suffolk will be taking place a day early this week, so homes which would normally have a bin collected on Wednesday should put their refuse out for a Tuesday collection, Thursday collections will be on Wednesday and Friday collections will be on Thursday.

No collections are taking place on Good Friday.

Collections from the week beginning Easter Monday, April 13, will take place a day late.

East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk Council has confirmed that there are no changes to recycling and general household waste collections over the Bank Holiday weekend, so homes should continue to put bins out on their normal days.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils

Homes in Babergh and Mid Suffolk which would normally have a collection on a Friday or Monday will see theirs collected a day later.

Collections for this Thursday (April 9) remain the same, while those who would have their bin collected on Good Friday will instead need to put their bins out for emptying on Saturday, April 11.

Instead of Easter Monday collections, those will happen the next day on Tuesday, April 14, with the rest of that week’s collections happening a day late.

All of the authorities have confirmed that garden waste collections have been suspended until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.