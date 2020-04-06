E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Easter bin collections – all the changes you need to know

PUBLISHED: 15:45 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 06 April 2020

What implications could coronavirus have on Suffolk's councils? Listen to our podcast to find out. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What implications could coronavirus have on Suffolk's councils? Listen to our podcast to find out. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Councils across Suffolk have released details on Easter bin collections, with some changes set for the bank holiday weekend.

Below is a summary of the changes by council.

Ipswich Borough Council

There are no changes planned in Ipswich, as refuse crews will be working Good Friday.

Homes which normally have either blue or black bins collected Fridays should put their bin out as normal on Good Friday.

West Suffolk Council

Bin collections in West Suffolk will be taking place a day early this week, so homes which would normally have a bin collected on Wednesday should put their refuse out for a Tuesday collection, Thursday collections will be on Wednesday and Friday collections will be on Thursday.

No collections are taking place on Good Friday.

You may also want to watch:

Collections from the week beginning Easter Monday, April 13, will take place a day late.

East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk Council has confirmed that there are no changes to recycling and general household waste collections over the Bank Holiday weekend, so homes should continue to put bins out on their normal days.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils

Homes in Babergh and Mid Suffolk which would normally have a collection on a Friday or Monday will see theirs collected a day later.

Collections for this Thursday (April 9) remain the same, while those who would have their bin collected on Good Friday will instead need to put their bins out for emptying on Saturday, April 11.

Instead of Easter Monday collections, those will happen the next day on Tuesday, April 14, with the rest of that week’s collections happening a day late.

All of the authorities have confirmed that garden waste collections have been suspended until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Housing developers lose latest battle to remove bowling green’s community status

Some of the members of the Melton Park CSA, pictured last summer PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Housing developers lose latest battle to remove bowling green’s community status

Some of the members of the Melton Park CSA, pictured last summer PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tougher parking enforcement begins across Suffolk as powers transfer from police to councils

Parking enforcement powers have changed from police to councils in Suffolk as of the start of April 2020. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Easter bin collections – all the changes you need to know

What implications could coronavirus have on Suffolk's councils? Listen to our podcast to find out. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘We may have to accept behind-closed-doors’ - Ipswich boss Lambert on potential resumption of 2019/20 season

Paul Lambert accepts the season may need to be finished behind closed doors. Photo: Steve Waller

In pictures: 24 hours on lockdown from all over the world

00.00 GMT (02.00 South Africa) Nicola Townsend
Drive 24